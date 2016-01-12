* Lagarde says Fed tightening needs to be gradual
* Warns of negative impact on emerging economies
* Cites stronger dollar, currency swings
PARIS, Jan 12 Further interest rate hikes by the
U.S. Federal Reserve should be gradual or they risk hurting
already fragile emerging economies, where many companies borrow
in dollars, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on
Tuesday.
Christine Lagarde said a tightening in U.S. monetary policy,
which started last month with the first rate hike in a decade,
should be supported by "clear evidence" of inflation in the
United States. She highlighted the negative implications for
emerging economies.
"The key issue going forward will be the pace of
normalisation. We agree that it should be gradual as announced,
as stressed actually by the Fed, and based on clear evidence of
firmer wage or price pressures," she told a central banking
conference in Paris.
Ebbing confidence in China's policymaking has fuelled
investors' retreat from the slowing economy and other emerging
markets, which had attracted hundreds of billions of dollars
over the previous decade thanks to their superior returns over
sluggish developed economies.
Lagarde said higher U.S. rates, combined with easing in the
euro zone and Japan, could push up the dollar, making life
harder for the many companies in emerging economies that borrow
in dollars.
"For emerging economies, this could raise vulnerabilities in
sectors with dollar exposures, especially corporates," Lagarde
said.
The Chinese yuan has depreciated more than one percent since
the start of the year, raising uncertainty over China's
intentions regarding the exchange rate and strengthening
concerns Beijing might be losing its grip on economic policy,
just as the country looks set to post its slowest growth in 25
years.
Lagarde warned about further, sharp swings in exchange rates
due to uncertainty about economic policy and the pace of the
economy.
"Beyond dollar appreciation, there is also the potential for
increased exchange rate volatility," she said.
"This volatility could be induced not only by the divergence
in monetary policies in major advanced economies, but also by
uncertainty about their overall prospects and policy action."
