PRAGUE, April 12 An export boom in the Czech Republic pushed the country's external balance into a sizeable surplus in February, but Poland's deficit narrowed less than expected and a cold snap that cut output widened Romania's current account gap.

Poland, the emerging European Union's largest economy, is expected to shrug off lacklustre demand in the rest of the bloc and remain a growth leader this year with an expected expansion of 2 percent thanks to its relatively large domestic market of 38 million people.

It will outpace the Czechs, who have experienced record export levels but are hamstrung by weak domestic demand under an austerity drive by the country's centre-right government.

February's data illustrated the differences.

The Czechs, whose exports account for more than 80 percent of overall economic output, posted a better than expected 18.33 billion crown ($967 million) current account surplus in February, beating analysts' expectations.

It was mainly driven by a 15.2 percent jump in sales abroad, versus a smaller 8.8 percent rise in imports, thanks to a surging car sector that has managed to avoid sluggish demand in the rest of Europe because of its close ties to euro zone powerhouse Germany and the export boom there.

"Czech exporters are doing well and demand for Czech exports from abroad remains strong," said Miroslav Frayer, an analyst at Komercni Banka.

"Overall, the numbers show that the Czech Republic has no problems with its external balance and it can be a positive stimulus for the crown."

Poland's current account deficit narrowed, to 1.585 billion euros, but it was still wider than analysts had predicted, as lower export growth was outpaced by higher imports, including more expensive oil, while foreign direct investment fell.

"The February data are very disappointing - especially if compared with strong Czech numbers released earlier today," said Michal Dybula, central and Eastern Europe Economist for BNP Paribas.

"The widening current account deficit together with weak FDI flows are consistent with a weaker zloty exchange rate ahead."

The Czech crown rose 0.4 percent on the day against the euro to 24.761 and the Polish zloty rose 0.63 percent to 4.167. Romania's leu was virtually flat at 4.3755.

ROMANIA FEELS EURO PAIN

In Romania, which is expected to recover from years of contraction with growth of 2 percent this year, the current account deficit rose by almost two thirds on an annual basis to 663 million euros ($870 million) in the first two months.

A main factor was a fall in exports due to slowing demand in its euro zone trading partners and heavy snow in February which blocked roads and ports and shut down output.

In contrast to strong export growth for the Poles and Czechs, Romania's fell 0.4 percent on the year in February, while imports rose 5.1 percent.

Analysts said the country was also losing out as banks in euro zone states, pressured by the bloc's debt crisis, reduced funding to their subsidiaries in the poor Balkan state of 22 million.

"The problem with Romania is that it's actually one of the few places where we are actually really seeing this deleveraging coming through, of euro zone banks deleveraging inside the country," said Peter Attard Montalto, an economist at Nomura.

"That's leading to some nasty flow on the non-trade side that we're seeing in the (Romanian) current account that we are not really seeing in the other countries." (Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)