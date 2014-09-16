Sept 16 U.S. chief executive officers are
gloomier about their plans for hiring and capital expenditures
over the next six months, and are more wary about their sales
prospects, according to a quarterly survey from the Business
Roundtable released on Tuesday.
The CEOs' hiring plans were particularly weaker, with 34
percent expecting employment to increase in the next six months,
down from 43 percent in the Business Roundtable's second-quarter
survey.
The chief executives expect U.S. gross domestic product
growth of 2.4 percent this year, compared to their estimate of
2.3 percent growth in the second-quarter survey.
"While some U.S. economic indicators are improving
moderately, the results from our survey of CEOs seem to reflect
an underperforming U.S. economy held back by policy uncertainty
and growing conflicts around the world," Randall Stephenson,
chairman of Business Roundtable and CEO of AT&T Inc, said
in a release.
The Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Index, a
composite index of expectations for sales, capital spending and
employment over the next six months, fell in the third quarter
to 86.4 from 95.4 in the second quarter. An index above 50
indicates an economic expansion.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)