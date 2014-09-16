(Adds further details, comments on survey)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 16 U.S. chief executive officers are
gloomier about their plans for hiring and capital expenditures
over the next six months, and are more wary about their sales
prospects, according to a quarterly survey from the Business
Roundtable released on Tuesday.
The CEOs' hiring plans were particularly weaker, with 34
percent expecting U.S. employment to increase in the next six
months, down from 43 percent in the Business Roundtable's
second-quarter survey. Twenty percent expect their employment to
decrease in the next six months, compared with 14 percent in the
prior survey.
The chief executives expect U.S. gross domestic product
growth of 2.4 percent this year, compared to their estimate of
2.3 percent growth in the second-quarter survey.
"While some U.S. economic indicators are improving
moderately, the results from our survey of CEOs seem to reflect
an underperforming U.S. economy held back by policy uncertainty
and growing conflicts around the world," Randall Stephenson,
chairman of Business Roundtable and CEO of AT&T Inc, said
in a release.
Stephenson said a key reason for increasing pessimism about
capital spending and hiring was concerns among the CEOs that
Congress may not extend a series of temporary tax breaks,
including credits related to research and development.
"Most of us are not terribly optimistic that the tax
extender packages are going to happen ... and as a result people
are adjusting their outlook on capital spending," Stephenson
said on a conference call with reporters.
Tax reform is a priority for the Business Roundtable. Nearly
90 percent of CEOs said tax reform would encourage more
investment or cause them to expand their U.S. operations,
according to the survey.
In the CEO survey, 39 percent of respondents said they
expect to increase capital spending compared with 44 percent
previously.
While 73 percent still expect sales to increase over the
next six months, 7 percent now expect sales to fall, up from 2
percent.
The Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Index, a
composite index of expectations for sales, capital spending and
employment over the next six months, fell in the third quarter
to 86.4 from 95.4 in the second quarter. An index above 50
indicates an economic expansion.
The survey included responses from 135 CEOs, and was
conducted between Aug. 11-29.
