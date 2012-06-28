LONDON, June 28 Businesses are failing to
conduct forensic research needed to capitalise on a wave of
urbanisation across emerging economies that is unprecedented in
its speed and scale, McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) said on
Thursday.
The research arm of the consultancy McKinsey & Co said it
expected one billion extra city-dwellers to be earning enough by
2025 to become significant consumers of goods and services.
About 600 million of them would be living in about 440
cities in emerging market centres that were likely to generate
close to half of global GDP growth between 2010 and 2015.
In the latest of a series of reports on urbanisation, MGI
said it was not an exaggeration to say that the most significant
shift in the global centre of economic gravity was unfolding.
"What's going on in emerging markets is bigger than the
Internet in terms of impact on the world economy; it's bigger
than World War One and World War Two put together; and because
of the speed at which it's happening, I think it's bigger than
the introduction of the plough," Richard Dobbs, a McKinsey
director and one of the authors of the report, told Reuters.
The transformation of China is happening at 100 times the
scale of the first country to urbanise, Britain, and at ten
times the speed, according to MGI. Between 2007 and 2010 alone,
three more Chinese cities had reached mega-city status with
populations of 10 million or more.
The rapid rise is not limited to China. In 2007 the GDP of
Latin American cities was 26 percent of the level in Europe; by
2010 the figure had risen to 37 percent.
MASSIVE CONSTRUCTION NEEDS
But how the expanding urban consumer classes spend their
rising incomes will vary considerably, and few firms are doing
the homework needed to maximise the opportunities, MGI said.
MGI expects Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo to be the leading
growth hot spots by 2025 for elderly higher-income consumers;
for young entry-level consumers, the top trio of cities will be
Lagos, Dar es Salaam and Dhaka.
For laundry care products, MGI says Sao Paulo will be the
place, followed by Beijing and Rio.
"Yet, disappointingly, most companies are still not looking
at cities as they calibrate strategy," the report said. A new,
separate McKinsey survey found that fewer than one in five
executives were making location and resource decisions at the
city, rather than country, level.
The boom in urbanisation will generate massive construction
and infrastructure needs, providing a fillip for the world
economy as populations in many advanced countries age rapidly.
MGI forecasts that by 2025 urban centres will need annual
physical investment to more than double from today's level to
more than $20 trillion, with emerging economies accounting for
most of that.
-- By 2025 cities will need to construct floor space
equivalent to 85 percent of all today's urban residential and
commercial building stock.
-- The capacity of ports to handle container traffic needs
to rise by more than 2.5 times from today's level to meet rising
consumer demand. MGI estimates the cost at $200 billion, with
emerging markets making up 85 percent of the total.
-- Cities will have to invest about $480 billion between now
and 2025 to meet demand for municipal water and wastewater
treatment of which $200 billion will be spent in the top 440
emerging market cities, MGI estimates, firstly Mumbai, followed
by Delhi and Shanghai.
(Reporting by Alan Wheatley; Editing by Louise Ireland)