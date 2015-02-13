LONDON Feb 13 The European Central Bank and Sweden's Riksbank will print billions of new money to counter it, the Bank of England welcomes it.

Europe's major economies have very different takes on the threat of deflation, or at least negative inflation. This graphic shows why. link.reuters.com/vyx93w

The lack of inflation is a common theme but growth rates and savings ratios are wildly divergent.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney declared on Thursday that low or no inflation was a "good thing" as long as it was not indefinite because real wages were likely to grow at the fastest rate in a decade this year.

Contrast that with European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet who said last month the ECB could not afford to look past the external oil shock given "extremely fragile" inflation expectations.

If there is a rule of thumb, countries that are growing robustly seem comfortable with inflation evaporating due to cheap oil and food because it will increase disposable incomes and therefore growth.

But for those facing a deflationary spiral, which will make public debt harder to cut and could deter hard-pressed consumers from spending in the belief that prices will get cheaper, the prospect is less comfortable.

The picture is more nuanced than that.

Spain, with inflation running at -1.3 percent, is deep in euro zone deflation territory yet its economy could grow as much as three percent this year.

Swedish growth is also not far off three percent yet its central bank has felt the need to launch quantitative easing and push interest rates into negative territory to battle falling prices.

Italy's figures are the starkest -- deflation, no growth and a low savings rate.

For deflation, it seems, beauty is in the of the beholder.

(Reporting by Vincent Flasseur, Writing by Mike Peacock,; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)