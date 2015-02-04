* PMIs point to Q1 euro zone growth of 0.3 pct - Markit
* Firms in the bloc cut prices at steepest rate in nearly 5
years
* Data lends support to ECB's quantitative easing programme
* British service industry grows much faster than expected
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Feb 4 January was euro zone firms' best
month since mid-2014 but they also cut prices at the fastest
rate in nearly five years, a survey found, lending support to
the European Central Bank's decision to scale up its stimulus
programme.
In Britain, outside the currency union and where markets are
instead focusing on when monetary policy will be tightened, a
sister survey showed activity in the dominant service industry
expanded faster than anyone polled by Reuters had expected.
"It's all good news. We knew QE (quantitative easing) was
coming and it was factored in. So it's not unreasonable to say
'Crikey, that QE works quick'." said Alan Clarke, an economist
at Scotiabank.
"In Britain, it suggests lower oil prices are starting to
boost business confidence and that there is probably more good
news ahead."
Wednesday's euro zone survey, combining manufacturing and
services, was carried out mostly before the ECB announced a near
one-trillion-euro quantitative easing programme of bond
purchases to revive inflation and boost the economy,
Data compiler Markit said it pointed to first-quarter
economic growth of 0.3 percent in the bloc.
That matches the median forecast in a Reuters poll last
month and, if realised, would beat the 0.1 percent economists
have pencilled in for the last three months of 2014.
Markit's final January Composite Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) stood at 52.6, higher than a preliminary estimate of 52.2
and December's 51.4.
However, growth came at a cost to margins. An index
measuring output prices fell to 46.9 from December's 48.1, its
lowest reading since February 2010, suggesting firms were
slashing prices to drum up trade.
Annual consumer prices dropped a record-equalling 0.6
percent last month as commodity prices, Brent crude in
particular, tumbled.
Likely encouraged by falling prices, retail sales in the
bloc were the highest in almost eight years in December as
Christmas shoppers splashed out.
Price-cutting also helped drive service industry activity up
at the fastest rate in five months. The services sector PMI rose
to 52.7 from December's 51.6, ahead of the flash 52.3 estimate.
Confidence about the ECB's QE programme and signs of growth
in new orders accelerating helped lift a gauge of optimism among
service firms by the biggest one-month margin in over five
years.
Echoing the ECB's loosening, central banks from Switzerland
to Turkey to Canada and Australia have cut interest rates in the
past few weeks.
But Iceland's central bank kept rates unchanged on
Wednesday, indicating the direction of its next policy move was
uncertain as it raised its economic growth forecast for 2015 and
predicted low inflation into next year.
GERMANY HOPEFUL, FRANCE LAGS
Britain has likewise been grappling with falling inflation,
which at 0.5 percent is far below the Bank of England's 2
percent goal, but unlike the euro zone its economy has enjoyed
relatively healthy growth.
Recent Reuters polls have seen rate hike expectations move
steadily further out and muddying the waters more for economists
trying to predict when the Bank would act, Britain's PMI came in
at 57.2, higher than any forecast polled by Reuters.
That suggests the British economy as a whole is growing at a
rate slightly above the 0.5 percent it managed in the final
three months of 2014, Markit said.
"Rate setters will welcome any good news with open arms. But
with inflationary pressures very weak at present they face
something of a communication difficulty," said Rob Wood, chief
UK economist at Berenberg Bank.
"The BoE will want to sound dovish in next week's Inflation
Report press conference."
Germany's private sector expanded faster in January than at
the end of last year as companies received new orders and took
on staff, implying Europe's largest economy may be picking up.
Spain's economic recovery gathered momentum while Italy's
service sector returned to growth. But it was a different story
in France, the bloc's second biggest economy, whose dominant
service industry sank back into the red.
(Editing by Ross Finley and John Stonestreet)