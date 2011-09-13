LONDON, Sept 13 Alarm is growing in the United States at
Europe's inability to solve its debt crisis and talk of a full-on Greek default
is on the rise. Following are the key events and developments on Tuesday.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy will
make a statement on Greece later on Tuesday. "They are going to take action
today," a senior French government source told Reuters. Announcement pushes the
euro higher, it then falls as Sarkozy's office denies any joint statement is
planned.
* Earlier, Merkel said Europe was doing everything in its power to prevent
Greece from defaulting on its debt and cautioned that an exit from the euro zone
would unleash "domino effects" and should be avoided at all costs. Other sources
in Germany say Greek default is now highly likely and Austrian Economy Minister
Reinhold Mitterlehner said all possible scenarios that could solve Greece's debt
woes must be considered.
* U.S. President Barack Obama demands decisive action from euro zone
leaders, saying Greece is the immediate concern but the biggest fear is that
Spain and Italy succumb.
* Following a G7 policymakers' meeting which agreed little, U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner is due to make an unprecedented one-day trip to
Poland this week to meet with euro zone finance ministers as fears grow that
Greece will soon default on its debt.
* Italian officials met Chinese counterparts last week. Reports say they
asked Beijing to buy Italy's bonds. Analysts are sceptical. Similar talk has
swirled before with reference to the bonds of Greece, Portugal and Spain with
little end result.
* Yields soar at Italy bond auction to highest level paid for a new
five-year bond since the euro currency's launch, putting pressure on the
European Central Bank to keep buying Italian debt in significant size.
* Italy's Berlusconi says parliament will pass austerity measures on
Wednesday.
* Shares in BNP Paribas and Societe Generale , France's
two largest listed banks drop sharply, on concerns about their liquidity and
access to short-term funding.
