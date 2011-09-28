LONDON, Sept 28 Germany's Angela Merkel, facing a parliamentary vote on the euro zone's bailout fund which will test her authority, says Greece's bailout terms may need to be renegotiated.

* Chancellor Merkel tells Greek television: "We have to wait and see what the troika ... finds and what it will tell us (whether) we will have to renegotiate or not." She did not elaborate but French ministers said new proposals to ward off attacks on the euro zone would be put forward once Thursday's Germany vote on the EFSF rescue fund was out of the way.

* The troika of EU, ECB and IMF inspectors are due to arrive back in Athens on Wednesday and begin talks on Thursday having walked out earlier this month in protest at the Greek government's slowness in starting reforms.

* Greek lawmakers passed a new property tax on Tuesday which will go some way to filling the budget hole. The assumption remains that the troika will sanction payment of an 8 billion euros loan tranche (part of the first Greek bailout) next month to avert immediate default.

* A U.S.-sponsored plan to leverage the EFSF so it can deploy more than its 440 billion euros capital is under consideration but there are a number of options, and no sign of agreement yet on how to make it work, or whether it is acceptable to Germany and others in the north of the currency bloc.

* In a state of the union speech, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said proposals to make the "most efficient use" of the EFSF were in the works and to accelerate the creation of the permanent European Stability Mechanism, which was slated to replace the EFSF in 2013. In the meantime, he said the European Central Bank must do "whatever is necessary to ensure the integrity of the euro area".

* Barroso also pressed the case for a financial transactions tax, saying it is time for the financial sector to make a contribution to society. That is strongly opposed by Britain, which has the largest financial centre in the EU.

* The Finnish parliament is expected to ratify new powers for the EFSF bailout fund, agreed back in July, today. Merkel faces a vote on the same on Thursday. It will pass with opposition support but if she has to rely on that because of a rebellion in her own ranks, her position will be weakened. A test vote on Tuesday suggested it will be tight.

* Private sector participation in a debt swap plan aimed at cutting Greek debt -- a vital cog of its planned second bailout -- has reached a 90 percent target and could even exceed it, Greek financial daily Naftemporiki reported. Even before this is settled, banks are bracing themselves for a second bond exchange building in a deeper haircut.

