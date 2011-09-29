LONDON, Sept 29 Angela Merkel won her toughest challenge yet as German chancellor by pushing through changes to a euro zone rescue fund without the humiliation of relying on opposition support.

Below are the main developments in the euro zone's intractable debt crisis on Thursday.

* German Bundestag vote on expanded powers for the EFSF rescue fund is won handsomely. Crucially, Merkel secures enough votes from her coalition lawmakers to avoid relying on opposition support. Failure to do that would have been a huge political slap in the face and would have undermined her ability to press future euro zone rescue schemes.

* The expanded EFSF powers agreed in July have already been ruled as insufficient by the markets. Europe is under pressure to explore a U.S. plan to leverage the fund to increase its firepower four- or five-fold. But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he had never used the term credit "lever" in reference to the euro zone bailout fund.

* The yield on Italy's 10-year bond rose to a new euro lifetime high of 5.86 percent at an auction, reflecting undimmed concern about the country's public debt pile and a riven government's ability to deal with it. The Treasury sold a total of 7.86 billion euros of bonds, compared with a target range of 5.5 billion to 9 billion euros.

* Spain's ruling Socialists abruptly cancelled plans to boost public coffers by selling part of the state lottery for up to 9 billion euros (US$12 billion), under pressure from the centre-right opposition party and banks fearing they would be choked of funds. Up to now, Madrid has consistently met or even exceeded expectations with austerity measures to drag it out of its debt mire. Any signs of weakening political resolve, could be seized upon by the markets.

* International auditors return to Athens to deliver a verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity measures qualify for aid to avert a default that would plunge the country into bankruptcy. Because of that, the assumption is that the next 8 billion euros loan tranche will be paid next month. (Writing by Mike Peacock)