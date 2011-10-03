LONDON, Oct 3 Greece admits deficit targets
agreed in July will be missed, throwing open the possibility
that a planned second bailout will no longer be sufficient and
banks and euro zone governments may have to find more funds.
Below are the main developments in the euro zone's
intractable debt crisis on Monday.
* Greece will miss deficit targets set less than three
months ago as part of a massive bailout package, according to
government draft budget figures released on Sunday. If true, the
second bailout will be insufficient to fill Greece's debt hole
and euro zone officials say the shortfall will have to come from
the banks as well as European governments. A deeper haircut for
banks than the 21 percent already agreed would amount to a
default.
* Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Monday to
discuss ways to leverage their EFSF bailout fund to give it more
firepower to prevent contagion should Greece default, although
no decisions will be taken. The ministers will also heap
pressure on Greece to implement agreed structural reforms --
including a privatisation drive which is falling short -- to try
to get its economy growing again.
* European Central Bank member Christian Noyer said it was
unrealistic to expect an increase in the size of the European
Financial Stability Facility, but that he was open to programmes
that would allow leveraging to expand capacity.
* Shares in Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia
drop nearly 10 percent after ratings agency Moody's put it on
watch for a downgrade, citing "further deterioration in the
liquidity position of the group in light of the worsening
funding conditions in the wider market". Interbank lending has
dried up due to concerns about bank exposure to struggling euro
zone sovereigns. French media reports say Belgian and French
finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore
up the balance sheet of Dexia, which has one of the largest
exposures to Greece among non-Greek banks.
* The euro zone's manufacturing contraction deepened in
September as new orders shrank at their fastest pace since June
2009, a business survey showed on Monday.
(Writing by Mike Peacock)