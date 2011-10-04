LONDON, Oct 4 Euro zone finance ministers
consider more losses for banks after it becomes clear a planned
second Greek bailout will not fill the hole in Athens' accounts.
Below are the main developments in the euro zone's
intractable debt crisis on Tuesday.
* Euro zone finance ministers say they will review the
losses imposed on banks as part of a planned second Greek
bailout after Athens admitted it will miss key deficit targets,
meaning the aid package may prove insufficient.
* The ministers agreed Greece could wait until mid-November
before it receives more funds. Officials in Athens had
previously said money would run out a month earlier than that.
The extension suggests plans are afoot for something more
profound than merely paying out the next 8 billion euros loan
tranche in six weeks' time.
* Greek bank shares shed more than than 7 percent on
increased default worries and the euro hit a nine-month low
versus the dollar. Germany's five-year credit default swaps hit
record highs, on expectations it will have to cough up
increasingly more funds to bail out weaker southern states in
the euro zone.
* Greek public sector workers blocked the entrances to
several ministries to protest against austerity measures,
disrupting talks with EU and IMF inspectors on a vital aid
tranche. A major 24-hour strike by the public sector union and
state utility workers is set for Wednesday.
* The finance ministers also discussed ways to leverage the
bloc's EFSF bailout fund to give it more firepower. Eurogroup
chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said involving the European Central
Bank was not "part of our considerations". One of the main
options that could work would be to allow the EFSF to refinance
itself at the ECB's liquidity operations for banks.
* A months-long dispute over Finnish demands for collateral
for new loan guarantees for Greece was resolved via an
incredibly complex mechanism.
* Shares in Franco-Belgian bank Dexia plunge 20
percent on concerns about its heavy exposure to Greece and a
Moody's warning about its liquidity. Belgian Finance Minister
Didier Reynders said France and Belgium were poised to guarantee
the financing of the bank if necessary.
(Writing by Mike Peacock)