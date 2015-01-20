LONDON Jan 20 The European economy is "on the
brink of deflating" and urgently needs fiscal and monetary
stimulus, former U.S Treasury secretary Larry Summers said on
Tuesday.
Summers said Germany must do more to revive the flagging
euro zone economy, including more government spending and debt
forgiveness for some of the currency bloc's more indebted
members.
Addressing an audience at the London School of Economics,
Summers said central bank bond buying, known as quantitative
easing, is better than no action at all but there is a limit to
how much it can achieve in terms of stimulating growth.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Jamie McGeever)