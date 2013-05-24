(Adds inflation quotes, comments on market volatility)
LONDON May 24 A top Federal Reserve official
said on Friday U.S. inflation would have to pick up before he
voted to scale back monetary policy stimulus and that this was
unlikely to happen in the coming month.
"Before I would be in favour of tapering I would like to see
some reassurance that inflation was going to move back towards
target," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a CNBC
interview.
"I am concerned about this inflation number and we are only
a little ways out from the June meeting so I don't quite see how
that is going to turn around in a few weeks."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central
bank may at one of its next few policy meetings begin to trim
its bond purchases from the current pace of $85 billion a month.
Those comments sparked gyrations across financial markets.
Asked about this market volatility, Bullard said big price
swings had mainly been seen in Japanese markets and that it was
understandable given the pace of the Nikkei's gains in
the past six months.
"I wouldn't be surprised with that kind of action over that
kind of time period that you are going to get some volatility,"
he said.
(Reporting by Mike Peacock and Swaha Pattanaik)