TABLE-Abu Dhabi February inflation edges up to 2.1 pct

March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po