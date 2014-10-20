BERLIN Oct 20 Germany and France agreed on
Monday to work towards a deal to boost investment and accelerate
economic reforms to revive a stagnating euro zone economy, their
finance ministers said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has opposed
any big public investment drive, said Paris and Berlin would put
forward a joint paper in early December on strengthening
investment "within the limits of what can be done" and reforms.
While Germany still had modest growth, the euro zone economy
was weakening, "so we are determined to do everything together
so that we strengthen investment in our countries", he said.
His French counterpart, Michel Sapin, acknowledged that
France, which submitted a budget to EU authorities last week in
breach of its deficit reduction commitments, faced a big
challenge to reduce public spending but would tackle the issue.
