* Berlin, Paris to present joint paper Dec. 1
* France says must cut budget deficit, timing unclear
* Schaeuble says investment needed to revive economy
BERLIN, Oct 20 Germany and France sought to
paper over deep differences about how to bolster a faltering
European economy, promising on Monday to unveil joint proposals
on strengthening investment and competitiveness by early
December.
They committed themselves to a Dec. 1 deadline but it was
not clear the two countries' finance and economics ministers had
come any closer on the substance of how to reduce France's
budget deficit, reform its labour market or relaunch investment
in Germany.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has opposed
any big public investment drive, said the euro zone economy was
weakening, "so we are determined to do everything together so
that we strengthen investment in our countries".
After talks in Berlin, his French counterpart, Michel Sapin,
said Paris, which sent a budget to EU authorities last week that
breaches its deficit reduction commitments, faced a big
challenge to reduce public spending but would tackle the issue.
In a gesture to German fiscal orthodoxy, Sapin said the EU's
budget rules were indispensable for the credibility of the
18-nation currency area and France would have to reduce its
excessive deficit through spending cuts.
But he made no specific commitment to amend the budget
submitted to Brussels, and Schaeuble said it was up to the
European Commission to rule whether it was compliant.
"France must make considerable efforts, and we are doing
this, to reduce our public spending, to get it under control.
But we must do this while preserving investment," Sapin said.
HEALTHY FISCAL POSITION
International partners including the IMF, the European
Central Bank, the OECD and the United States have urged Germany
to use its healthy fiscal position to invest in rebuilding its
roads, railways, broadband and energy networks.
However, Berlin is racing to balance the federal budget next
year for the first time since 1969 and has rebuffed calls for
credit-fuelled public works programmes.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted French Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron as saying Germany should invest an
extra 50 billion euros ($63.9 billion) on infrastructure over
the next three years while France saved 50 billion euros in
public spending.
However, Macron told a joint news conference after the talks
he had never requested a German investment programme, and it was
up to each country to do what it felt appropriate.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, a Social Democrat
closer to France's governing Socialists than the conservative
Schaeuble, said Berlin should raise the share of investment in
gross domestic product to 20 percent from 17 percent today. But
he rejected short-term public spending projects to achieve this.
Sapin reaffirmed ahead of the Berlin meeting that France
would cut its deficit at a rate appropriate to maintaining a
fragile recovery.
"We must not go all out for deficit reduction, we have to
slow it down because we must be in harmony with the needs of the
French economy - we must moreover support growth," he told
France Info radio.
The European Commission is due to decide by the end of this
month whether to reject the French budget in what would be an
unprecedented embarrassment for the core EU member. EU officials
say an initial rejection seems likely.
Euro zone leaders will debate the balance between austerity
and growth-promoting stimulus measures at a summit in Brussels
on Friday.
Macron said at the weekend he was "totally sure" the EU
executive would ultimately refrain from that step and voiced
hopes that Germany and France would see eye to eye on how to
boost euro zone recovery.
France expects growth of just 0.4 percent this year, rising
to 1.0 percent in 2015.
Jean Pisani-Ferry, an economist charged by the French
government with drafting a joint report with a German peer on
reform and investment opportunities, suggested it was time for
Berlin to "re-consider its priorities".
"Germany is still living on the laurels of the (Gerhard)
Schroeder period," he said of the centre-left ex-chancellor who
radically overhauled Germany's labour market in the 2000s.
"In Germany, apart from the minimum wage, there have been
very few reforms of major import in the past few years," he told
Les Echos newspaper.
