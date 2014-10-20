BERLIN Oct 20 France's finance minister said
after talks in Berlin on Monday that the European Union's fiscal
rules were indispensable for the credibility of the euro zone
and Paris must reduce its excessive budget deficit by cutting
spending.
However, Michel Sapin made no specific commitment to amend
the 2015 budget which France sent to the European Commission for
review last week to bring it into line with the deficit cutting
rules, and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said it
was up to Brussels to decide whether it was compliant.
The two countries also agreed to put forward proposals in
early December on economic reforms and measures to promote
investment to revive a stagnant euro zone economy.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Paul Taylor)