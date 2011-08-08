(Adds Baroin quotes paragraphs 4, 5, 6)

PARIS Aug 8 The Bank of France sees the French economy growing 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, the same lacklustre pace it has forecast for the second, the bank's July survey showed on Monday.

The forecast, the bank's first for the July-September period, puts French growth at half the pace of the euro zone as a whole and underlines concerns that France is stuck in a rut following a spurt of 0.9 percent in the first quarter.

The French government forecasts the economy will grow 2.0 percent in 2011 and 2.25 percent in 2012, but most analysts are more downbeat for next year.

In an interview on TF1 television, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said France needed to "protect growth" and blamed wider developments and global economic weakness for the disappointing second-quarter forecast.

"It's slightly inferior (to official forecasts)," he said. "It's a direct consequence of what happened in the first six months in the Arab world, problems having to do with oil."

Referring to speculation about the solidity of France's AAA credit rating, he added: "The same agency (Standard & Poors) that downgraded the United States indicated today that France would conserve its grade and stable outlook due to an intelligent budgetary policy."

France will publish its second-quarter gross domestic product data on Friday.

France and Germany have been propping up the euro zone's tepid growth, and a slowdown could leave the bloc teetering on the edge of recession as it struggles to rein in an escalating sovereign debt crisis.

The Bank of France's monthly survey showed French industrial activity posted a slight increase in July, underpinned by the transport equipment sector.

A slowdown in service sector activity seen in June continued in July, notably in information and communication businesses.

The central bank's business sentiment indicators slipped again to 98 from 99 in both the industry and service sectors. Both indicators are below their long-term averages.

A drop in order book levels observed in June continued in July, although inventories of final goods were at normal levels.

Many European economies are struggling to keep growing as big debt burdens force them to slash public spending. (Reporting by Catherine Bremer and Nick Vinocur; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Hay)