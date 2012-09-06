* Euro zone's GDP shrinks 0.2 pct in April-June period

* Exports grow but services, consumer sectors weak

BRUSSELS, Sept 6 Strong exports limited the euro zone's economic contraction in the second quarter of this year despite the falling investment, inventories and private consumption that underscore the extent of the bloc's sick economy.

The EU's statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Thursday its previous estimate that gross domestic product in the 17 countries using the euro fell 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, to make for a 0.5 percent year-on-year fall -- a revision from the previously reported -0.4 percent.

The debt crisis that began in Greece nearly three years ago has crushed Europe's recovery from the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, potentially shrinking euro zone output in all of 2012 and sending the bloc into recession for the second time in just three years.

Were it not for only stagnation in the first three months of the year, the euro zone would already be in a technical recession after a 0.3 percent quarterly contraction in the last quarter of 2011 as a result of the sovereign debt crisis.

Eurostat said a fall in household consumption subtracted 0.1 percentage point from the final quarterly GDP figure and shrinking investment and inventories took away 0.2 percentage points each, compared to the previous three months.

Strong exports, however, added 0.6 percentage point, which after the negative contribution of imports, left the net result from trade at a positive 0.2 percentage point.

Most economists see the euro zone's economy, which generates 16 percent of global economic output, shrinking by at least 0.3 percent this year.

Data showing a fall in retail sales in July and a contraction in the euro zone's service sector in August, both released on Wednesday, showed the extent of the bloc's economic weakness and pointed to another contraction in the third quarter that would put the 17 nations collectively in recession.

Still, recession is already a reality for much of southern Europe while Germany and France, the bloc's two largest economies, are starting to feel the impact of the euro zone's malaise as Spaniards and Italians buy fewer of their products.

Confidence among European consumers fell to a 38-month low in August, which bodes poorly because just over half of the euro zone's economy is generated by domestic spending.

Led by France, EU leaders agreed at a summit in June to inject 120 billion euros ($151 billion) into the European economy to counterbalance public sector layoffs and cuts in spending to bring budget deficits down to sustainable levels.

The European Central Bank cut rates to a record low of 0.75 percent in July to cut the cost of borrowing for families and businesses, but neither the bank's move or the EU's "growth pact" are likely to overcome the downturn.

Investors are instead focused on a policy meeting later on Thursday where the ECB is expected to outline new tactics to cut high borrowing costs for indebted Spain and Italy.