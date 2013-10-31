BERLIN, Oct 31 German consumer morale edged down from a six-year high heading into November, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the government can still rely on private consumption to buoy growth while exports are weak. GfK market research group said its forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 people in Europe's largest economy, edged down to 7.0 going into November from 7.1 in October. NOV 13 OCT 13 NOV 12 Consumer climate 7.0 7.1 6.0 Consumer climate components OCT 13 SEPT 13 OCT 12 - willingness to buy 44.4 45.0 33.9 - income expectations 32.7 33.7 29.9 - business cycle expectations 11.3 10.7 -15.8 NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)