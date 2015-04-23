BERLIN, April 23 Morale among German consumers
edged higher heading into May, helped by expectations that
incomes will rise, a survey showed on Thursday, but continued
uncertainty over Greece slightly dampened their willingness to
spend.
The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of
2,000 Germans, inched up to 10.1 in May from 10.0 in April.
This was the highest reading since October 2001, but fell
short of the Reuters consensus forecast for 10.2.
"The consumer climate has improved, but not as strongly as
in recent months," Rolf Buerkl, a researcher for Nuremberg-based
GfK, said in a statement.
Private consumption has overtaken exports as Germany's main
engine of growth with inflation-busting pay rises and ultra low
interest rates making consumers more willing to open their purse
strings.
Gfk said income expectations were at their highest level
since reunification in 1990.
However, the survey showed that German consumers had become
slightly less optimistic about the economic outlook than in the
previous month, even though leading economic institutes have
raised their growth forecasts for this year.
"Evidently consumers are now starting to be affected by the
constant back and forth on Greece's future in Europe," said
Buerkl.
German consumer willingness to make purchases also fell
for the first time in six months, although it remained at a high
level thanks to record high employment and rock-bottom interest
rates.
MAY 15 APRIL 15 MAY 14
Consumer climate 10.1 10.0 8.5
Consumer climate components APRIL 15 MARCH 15 APR 14
- willingness to buy 58.3 63.0 48.6
- income expectations 55.1 53.1 52.3
- business cycle expectations 35.3 36.8 32.1
NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the
development of real private consumption in the following month.
An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in
comparison with the same period a year ago.
According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption.
The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Mark Heinrich)