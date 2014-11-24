(Adds details, economist comment)
BERLIN Nov 24 German business sentiment
rebounded in November, breaking a streak of six straight
declines, in a sign that Europe's largest economy may be gaining
some momentum again after narrowly avoiding a recession in the
third quarter.
The Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey
of some 7,000 firms, rose to 104.7 from 103.2 in the previous
month, the Munich-based think tank said on Monday. Economists
polled by Reuters had predicted another decline to 103.0.
"The downturn in the German economy has ground to a halt for
the moment at least," said Ifo President Hans-Werner Sinn.
The German economy has been hit by a slowdown in key euro
zone trading partners and the West's confrontation with Moscow
over Ukraine, which has unsettled businesses and led to a sharp
drop in exports to Russia.
In the third quarter, the economy managed meagre growth of
just 0.1 percent, narrowly dodging a recession after contracting
by 0.1 percent in the second quarter.
But Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters that the
decline in the euro to a two-year low against the dollar and
falling oil prices were contributing to a more positive
sentiment among German businesses.
"It's too early to say whether we are seeing a change in the
trend. This is a positive signal, but we need to wait until
December to see if it continues," Wohlrabe said.
Last week the ZEW think tank's measure of analyst and
investor sentiment bounced back sharply, suggesting that the
mood in Germany was improving.
The November Ifo index showed improvements in the
manufacturing, wholesaling and retail sectors, while
construction weakened marginally.
"Today's Ifo reading gives clear comfort for our view of an
accelerating economy in the final quarter of the year," said
Carsten Brzeski of ING.
But he added that stagnating economies in France and Italy
still posed risks for German growth.
"At the current juncture, it is still hard to tell whether
solid domestic demand can offset weaker industrial activity; and
if so, for how long," Brzeski said. While the strong labour
market and low interest rates are supporting private consumption
and the construction sector, the export-oriented industry is
still going through a dry spell."
(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)