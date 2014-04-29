BERLIN, April 29 German annual inflation
accelerated April, preliminary data showed on Tuesday,
potentially pushing up the euro zone figure and reducing
pressure on the European Central Bank to act.
Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European
Union countries (HICP) - the measure of inflation used by the
European Central Bank - rose by 1.1 percent in Europe's largest
economy, data from the statistics office showed. That compared
with a 0.9 percent increase in March.
The reading was lower than the 1.3 percent forecast in a
Reuters poll and was also well below the ECB's target of just
below 2 percent for the euro zone over the medium term.
Annual German inflation on a non-harmonised basis
accelerated to 1.3 percent in April from 1.0 percent the
previous month. It had been forecast to pick up to 1.4 percent.
Final German price data for April are due to be released on
May 14, the office said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)