BERLIN May 7 German industrial orders shot up
in March with foreign demand coming almost exclusively from
non-euro zone countries, highlighting Germany's resilience to
the debt crisis but also its increased reliance on markets
outside the bloc.
Seasonally and price-adjusted orders rose 2.2 percent on the
month compared with a revised 0.6 percent in February, Economy
Ministry data showed on Monday. This was well above a Reuters
poll of 42 economists for a modest rise of 0.5 percent.
The orders were boosted by demand from outside the
single-currency bloc, which rose by 4.8 percent. However, orders
from key trading partners in the euro zone, which accounts for
40 percent of exports, stagnated on the month.
"Today's German new order data nicely illustrate the euro
zone's dilemma," said Carsten Brzeski at ING Bank.
"While everyone is talking about growth or the lack of
growth, demand for "Made in Germany" is still stable. However,
it is demand from Germany and outside the euro zone, not from
other euro zone countries," he said.
Germany's export driven economy, which bounced back from the
2008/09 financial crisis, contracted slightly at the end of last
year on the back of flagging demand.
This is now thought to have been a blip and Germany's eight
leading economic institutes have revised their growth forecasts
for this year upwards slightly to 0.9 percent. The government
has stuck to its 2012 forecast of 0.7 percent.
But renewed worries about the finances of large euro zone
economies and austerity measures pushing up unemployment and
hampering growth in peripheral countries have choked off demand
for Germany's high-end exports from key trading partners in
Europe.
So German companies are increasingly looking to markets
outside the euro zone to boost export demand during uncertain
times.
For example, German luxury car makers BMW and
Porsche reported record first quarter profits last
week as Chinese demand for sporty sedans and SUVs surged,
underlining their growing dependence on Asian
customers.
"It is doubtful the German engine will be able to continue
running on non-euro zone fuel for a long while," Brzeski said.
DOMESTIC DEMAND
Germany's domestic orders rose by 1.3 percent
month-on-month, bouncing back from a fall of 0.8 percent in
February, in line with upbeat sentiment surveys and lifting
hopes that private consumption will help the economy through any
weak phase.
German business sentiment has resisted a string of
disappointing data to rise for the sixth month in a row in
April, defying forecasts for it to fall.
Consumer confidence inched down heading into May, but some
companies in the auto market have reported a slight pick up in
domestic demand.
The German new car market rose 3 percent in April thanks
partly to household consumers slowly returning to dealership
showrooms, defying weakness in other major European economies
like Italy.
