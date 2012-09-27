LONDON, Sept 28 Developed economies still offer
better business growth prospects than most emerging markets, not
least because of their more attractive financing environments,
according to a study released on Friday.
Grant Thornton International (GTI), a global accounting and
advisory firm, ranked the Nordic region as the most dynamic in
the world, scoring 66.1 out 100, followed by North America, the
Group of Seven rich industrial nations and then Asia-Pacific.
Singapore topped the individual country rankings followed by
Finland, Sweden, Israel and Austria. The United States came 10th
and China 20th.
"In many ways the results are counterintuitive. You always
assume that the countries that have the fastest economic growth
like China and India would also have the best long-term business
environments for companies to grow. But that's clearly not the
case," GTI Chief Executive Ed Nusbaum told Reuters.
GTI surveyed more than 400 executives on five themes that it
identified as central to the dynamism of an economy: growth, the
business operating environment, science and technology, labour
and human capital and the financing system.
Developing countries lagged in the last area, which
specified sound regulation as the most important aspect of an
economy's financing environment followed by credit availability,
the corporate tax rate and growth in direct inward investment.
Even if their labour costs are lower and their legal
processes are simpler, emerging markets could lose out in the
years ahead if they continue to be second best in providing
financing, Nusbaum said.
The survey showed that firms weighing up long-term
investments were looking at an array of factors, including the
ability to attract talent, time to market and how best to
control the overall production process.
"We're seeing a trend with our clients for companies to
distribute their manufacturing processes around the world as
opposed to any single location," he said.
Nusbaum described the business climate in the United States
as more positive than it had been in a long time. "The success
of companies like Apple is contagious," he said.
But other countries, with Israel as a standout, were doing
even better in promoting entrepreneurship.
Western Europe trailed the Asia-Pacific region in GTI's
economic dynamism ranking but scored well considering the euro
zone's debt and banking crisis, Nusbaum said.
"It's more optimistic than I would have expected and speaks
well to the ability of Europe to respond to the crisis and
emerge in a healthy way," he said.
(Reporting by Alan Wheatley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)