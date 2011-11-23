* PMIs suggest euro zone Q4 GDP contraction of 0.5-0.6 pct
* Chinese PMI at 32-month low
* Indicators seen pushing central banks to loosen policy
* U.S. personal spending barely rose in October
By Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing
LONDON/BEIJING, Nov 23 The euro zone economy
showed signs of contraction in November and China's factory
sector shrank by the most in more than 2-1/2 years, raising the
risk the world is headed for a steep downturn.
Adding to the dark tone on the global economy on Wednesday,
data showed consumer spending in the United States barely rose
last month and investment plans by U.S. businesses looked the
weakest since January.
Private business activity in the euro zone declined for a
third straight month in November, according to surveys of
purchasing managers, pointing to a fourth-quarter economic
contraction of 0.5-0.6 percent, survey compiler Markit said.
The surveys reinforced widespread expectations the euro
zone is slipping into at least a mild recession.
[ID:nL5E7MN1BH]
Even the German economy, the biggest in the 17-nation bloc
and its strongest, looked sluggish. In addition, Berlin had one
of its worst government bond sales since the launch of the
single currency, showing no country in the region was fully
immune from the euro zone debt crisis.
"Things are likely to get worse before they get better,"
said Alan Clarke, an economist at Scotia Capital.
Many of the world's rich nations are cutting spending as
they come to grips with a decades-long binge in borrowing. This
newfound austerity and weak balance sheets around the globe are
dragging on the world economy.
In China, factory activity contracted on signs of domestic
economic weakness, with the HSBC flash purchasing managers'
index (PMI) falling to 48 in November from 51 in October. It
was the lowest reading since March 2009, and output fell even
though export orders increased, reviving worries about a hard
landing there. [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]
The Chinese and European data drove global stock markets to
six-week lows. Commodity prices also fell. Copper, a key
industrial metal, hit a one month-low, and oil headed for its
worst week since early October. The euro fell to its weakest
level since Oct 6. [ID:nN1E7AM0PN]
The data is "showing signs of a global downturn but I don't
think we've got a global recession on our hands," said Jeavon
Lolay, head of global research at Lloyds Banking Group.
"If it deteriorates from here then, yes, there is a chance
that we get a significant downturn.
For graphics see:
Global manufacturing PMIs: link.reuters.com/byv24s
Euro zone composite PMI vs. GDP growth:
link.reuters.com/rap94s
FALLING ORDERS
Shares in steel makers such U.S. Steel (X.N) and AK Steel
Holding Corp (AKS.N) fell sharply on fears demand for the metal
could suffer. [ID:nN1E7AM10A]
Latin America is also coming under pressure. Lending growth
in Brazil slowed sharply in October and Finance Minister Guido
Mantega said Europe's debt crisis was creating conditions
similar to the economic meltdown of 2008. [ID:nN1E7AM0MW]
In the United States, where weaker oil prices helped growth
pick up in recent months even as some European economies
contracted, the Commerce Department said consumer spending
edged up only 0.1 percent last month, a sharp slowdown from
September.
The government also said non-defense capital goods orders
excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending, fell 1.8 percent last month.
Separately, U.S. initial claims for unemployment benefits
increased by 2,000 last week, while the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's final November reading on
consumer sentiment rose. [ID:nN1E7AM0EH]
TROUBLE IN EUROPE
Markit's flash euro zone composite PMI, often used as a
barometer of growth, nudged up to 47.2, marking its third month
below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.
Forward-looking indicators showed optimism crumbling, new
orders falling, and virtually no jobs growth. Chris Williamson,
chief economist at Markit, said the report meant that services
growth will weaken further in coming months.
Separately, industrial new orders in the euro zone
registered their biggest decline in September since December
2008, the EU reported. The 6.4 percent decline greatly
outstripped the 2.5 percent fall economists had forecast.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis
points to 1.25 percent this month. With new President Mario
Draghi having warned of a mild recession by the end of the
year, it is expected to cut again in the coming months.
But it is increasingly clear that with interest rates
already so low, European policy makers don't have a solution to
avert another recession.
CRACKS IN CHINA
China's flash PMI, the earliest readout of the Asian
giant's industrial activity, underscored expectations Beijing
will lean more on policies to support growth than fighting
inflation.
"They are not going to want this to go too far," said Tim
Condon, head of Asia research at ING. "I'm not sure if it (PMI)
is a tipping point but I think it adds to the evidence."
The drop largely reflected domestic weakness, as both
output and new orders shrank even as export orders continued to
grow.
HSBC, which sponsors the China flash PMI, again took what
has been a consistently upbeat view whenever the PMI data
disappoints analysts and financial markets.
"There remains no need to panic," said HSBC economist Qu
Hongbin.
(Additional reporting by Jason Lange and Lucia Mutikani in
Washington; Editing by Ross Finley and Leslie Adler)