* Markets face soft data, waiting game on euro zone policy
* Euro zone GDP set to contract as Japan, Asia weaken
* U.S. best of a bad bunch; all eyes on retail sales
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters)- Weakness, weakness almost
everywhere with only the odd pocket of resilience. That's been
the state of the global economy for a while, and this is
unlikely to be the week when things change for the better.
Consumers and businesses are hanging fire because of doubts
over U.S. tax and spending policies, how aggressively Beijing
will respond to slowing Chinese growth and, above all, how the
euro zone's debt and banking crisis will unfold.
"All of the data releases are still affected by the
environment of uncertainty which is holding back activity across
Europe," said Peter Westaway, chief economist for Europe at
Vanguard Asset Management in London.
And with the dog days of August upon us, the next decisive
moves on the euro front are probably three or four weeks away.
"While the resolution of the sovereign debt crisis is still
unclear, it's going to be very difficult for the economy to pick
up," Westaway said.
Figures on Tuesday are expected to show that the 17-nation
euro area economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter.
Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, is forecast to have
eked out 0.2 percent growth, but that may be cold comfort.
The more timely ZEW survey for July is projected to show a
downturn in both economic sentiment and current conditions.
The government said the euro zone crisis was making
companies cautious. "The outlook for the German economy is
therefore cautious and carries significant risks," the economy
ministry said in a blunt statement released ahead of the data.
Markets have taken heart from a promise by Mario Draghi, the
president of the European Central Bank, to do whatever it takes
to preserve the euro.
The betting - certainly the hope - is that Spain will start
the ball rolling next month by asking the euro zone's rescue
fund to buy some of its bonds at auction, a step that analysts
expect would be followed by secondary-market purchases by the
ECB.
Nevertheless, confidence is so fragile, and the end-game
still so far off, that Bank of America Merrill Lynch now expects
the euro zone to shrink 0.7 percent both this year and next. The
2012 forecast is unchanged, but previously the bank had
pencilled in a flat 2013.
ASIA STRUGGLES
The festering euro crisis continues to rub off in Asia.
After poor July export data from Taiwan and South Korea,
China's shipments to the European Union last month dropped 16
percent last month from a year earlier. India's 1.8 percent drop
in industrial production in the year to June was "shocking",
according to Robert Prior-Wandesforde with Credit Suisse in
Singapore.
Japan is likely to report second-quarter GDP growth on
Monday of 0.6 percent - very respectable, but half the rate of
the first three months of the year. With chill winds blowing in
from Europe, weakness in indicators such as machinery orders
suggest the slowdown is likely to intensify.
"We cannot ignore the possibility that the deterioration in
the economic situation overseas will affect corporate confidence
in Japan, and thus have an impact on the domestic economy,"
Masayuki Kichikawa, BOA Merrill's chief economist for Japan,
said in a report.
In the United States, worries are mounting that a spike in
food prices caused by a severe drought in the Midwest will
squeeze consumers' disposable incomes.
For now, though, economists expect Tuesday's retail sales
report for July to show a 0.2 percent rise. That would be in
keeping with other data recently pointing to a recovery that,
while very modest by U.S. standards, is something Europe can
only dream of.
J.P. Morgan reckons the U.S. is on track for annualised
growth this quarter of 1.5 percent - a touch weaker than the
pace in the second quarter, which the bank now thinks was 1.7
percent, compared with the government's initial estimate of 1.5
percent. For its part, Nomura has raised its third-quarter GDP
tracking estimate to 1.9 percent from 1.8 percent.
Westaway with Vanguard described U.S. growth as steady
rather than sparkling; the big risk was that the looming
year-end fiscal cliff of automatic spending cuts and tax rises
could cause activity to stall.
"Of the three global shocks that everyone is worrying about
- Europe, China and the U.S. - the U.S. is probably the most
positive," Westaway said. "But that's not saying much."