By Jeremy Gaunt
LONDON Feb 9 The euro zone and its constituent
parts will report fourth quarter economic growth numbers at the
end of the week, offering policy makers at the European Central
Bank a needed snapshot of the bloc's underlying strength.
Recent evidence has been mixed. There has been general
improvement but a growing disparity between Germany and France,
the currency union's largest economies.
Reuters polls suggest euro zone GDP will come it at 0.2
percent quarter on quarter for an year-on-year increase of just
0.4 percent. Germany's projected 0.3 percent quarterly, however,
rise would translate to a relatively strong 1.3 percent for the
year.
"The euro zone's economic outlook is slowly improving with
even the likes of Greece showing signs that the worst is over,"
Northern Trust wrote in a note. "However, Europe's economic
fundamentals are fragile, with deep divisions in performance
among nations."
The ECB sat on its hands last week but gave a fairly clear
steer that action could be taken next month if new internal
forecasts show a further deterioration in inflation - falling so
low as to trigger some concerns about deflation - and growth.
Bank President Mario Draghi pointedly flagged the Q4 gross
domestic product data as crucial to the bank's thinking.
But what to do? A small interest rate cut from 0.25 percent
to somewhere just above zero is hardly going to be a game
changer and the ECB has already said it won't prime banks with
long-term cheap money again unless they commit to lend into the
real economy.
Bank stress tests looming to check on the stability of the
financial system. Those same banks are also being told to
deleverage and build up capital.
So while a case can be made for more cheap long-term loans,
or LTROs, if banks do commit to pass the money on to businesses,
it would not be straightforward for them.
The ECB has discussed ceasing to soak up money it spent
buying sovereign bonds during the euro zone's debt crisis.
Ending such "sterilisation" would inject about 175 billion euros
of liquidity into the financial system. That would ease strains
in euro zone money markets but probably do little to boost
inflation, which the central bank wants.
That leaves printing money, or "quantitative easing", one of
the ECB's last unbroken taboos. It is a long way off if it comes
at all. But as Japan has shown, it's one of the few levers that
could get prices rising again.
Another big set piece during the week is the Bank of
England's quarterly inflation report.
All eyes will be on Governor Mark Carney and his ability to
persuade markets and British people and companies that interest
rates won't rise soon.
He is expected to give some indication about what path
"forward guidance" - the expectations of what will happen - will
take after the UK unemployment rate shot down to his trigger
point for potential rate rises in months, rather than the years
he expected it to take.
The Bank is likely to be less specific than before, and may
introduce something like the U.S. Federal Reserve's system of
tracking the change views of individual policymakers. But an
actual rate hike remains a long way off.
Italy, meanwhile, is braced for a credit rating review from
Moody's on Friday. The agency has a Baa2 rating - two notches
above junk -- with a negative outlook so there could be some
risk of a downgrade although recent data suggest the economy
could have grown in the last quarter of 2013 for the first time
since mid-2011.
EMERGING BETS
Any data or set-piece economic event during the week will
fade in importance, however, if the rout in emerging markets
continues.
Central banks in countries as diverse as Turkey, India, and
Hungary have been struggling to contain huge investment outflows
that have knocked their currencies down.
The flip side is that developed markets are being threatened
by imported disinflation from cheaper imports and their
exporters risk becoming uncompetitive.
"Developments in global money and financial market
conditions and related uncertainties, notably in the emerging
market economies, may have the potential to negatively affect
(euro zone) economic conditions," the ECB's Draghi said last
week.
The drive for much of the emerging currency flight has been
concern about slowing growth in China and the U.S. Fed's
withdrawal of monetary stimulus based on an improving economy.
China reports import and export data in the coming week, and
the United States reports industrial and manufacturing output,
all of which should go to the heart of the twin drivers.
But last Friday's robust U.S. jobs data made it unlikely
that the Fed would change its stimulus-tapering plans - to the
chagrin of some emerging markets.