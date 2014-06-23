(Repeats story that ran on Sunday, with no changes)
* Iraq violence oil price spikes weigh on policy
* Euro zone PMIs to give flavour of euro zone recovery
* U.S. 1st-qtr GDP reading to give clues to Fed's next move
* Britain's 1st-qtr data more hopeful; Japan CPI in focus
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, June 22 Iraq will be foremost in
investors' minds in the coming week as oil price risk has
returned to markets, complicating the task for central banks
whose policies are beginning to diverge for the first time since
the global financial crisis.
Oil prices neared nine-month highs late last week, touching
$115 a barrel, and the rapid advance of militants in Iraq, the
second-largest OPEC producer, is destabilising oil markets.
That has implications for inflation in the United States and
Europe, as well as Asia's export-oriented economies that are
large net importers of oil.
Investors will be watching a range of data, from German and
Japanese consumer prices to first-quarter U.S. GDP, to see how
the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank
of England and the Bank of Japan respond.
"Just as oil prices had become increasingly stable, we
reckon the risk for an oil price spike is now the highest since
the global crisis," said Christian Keller, an economist at
Barclays. "We think a further price spike of 10 to 15 percent
from here is not implausible," he said.
Until now, falling energy prices have partly been
responsible for the euro zone's low level of consumer price
inflation, which the ECB considers to be in its "danger zone".
A rise in the inflation rate would be welcome but economists
and the International Monetary Fund believe the ECB still needs
to consider U.S.-style money printing to support the bloc.
Euro zone sentiment readings and preliminary purchasing
managers' surveys for June on Monday may give the ECB a sense of
how much more help the euro zone economy needs. The recovery
from a two-year recession lost pace in April and manufacturing
has lost momentum.
Germany's inflation reading on Friday will give a taste of
the euro zone-wide reading that is due the following week.
"Although higher near-term inflation may reduce the
likelihood of more ECB easing in the short term, lower economic
growth and core inflation down the line would, in fact, support
the case for further policy accommodation at a later date,"
Luigi Speranza and Gizem Kara of BNP Paribas said in a note.
EU leaders will discuss economic policy at a summit on
Thursday and Friday in Brussels.
SOBERING WEEK TO COME?
In the United States, investors will be looking to the third
and final reading of U.S. first-quarter GDP figures on Wednesday
to see if there is a revision of the 1 percent contraction
already printed and which followed disappointing March trade
figures.
Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen cited reasons for
optimism about the world's biggest economy last week, including
household spending and a better jobs market. Economists
generally agree that the effects of unusually bad winter weather
will fade later this year.
Core U.S. consumer prices have risen 2 percent over the last
year. If the inflation rate went much higher, it would put
pressure on the Fed to consider moving to raise rates.
For now though, the impact of events in Iraq and an
oil-driven increase in inflation seem to be less pressing for
the Fed.
Yellen said interest rates could stay "well below longer-run
normal values at the end of 2016".
Some of America's largest money managers interpreted her
comments as signalling that rates will remain low throughout
2016.
A speech by Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President
Charles Plosser in New York on Tuesday will also be in focus.
"Following last week's Fed meeting and amid renewed concern
over inflation, U.S. news flow might actually be rather
sobering," said Rob Carnell, ING's chief international
economist.
BRITAIN'S STRENGTH
There is also talk of additional stimulus in Japan in the
coming months. Japan's annual exports declined for the first
time in 15 months in May, hurting the world's third-biggest
economy just as consumption is being crimped by an increase in
national sales tax.
This week, much of the focus will be on core nationwide
inflation for May and Toyko's core reading for June as well as
the government's growth strategy, which is under discussion and
may be formally decided by Friday.
The Bank of Japan's monetary stimulus helped weaken the yen
by a fifth last year. But the currency has stabilised this year
versus the dollar, limiting gains in the value of exports.
Among other big industrialised powers, first-quarter British
GDP on Friday will show a different picture.
Economists polled by Reuters expect growth to be revised up
to 0.8 percent due to a better showing from construction.
That would bring annual growth to 3.1 percent, the strongest
since before the start of the global financial crisis.
The Bank of England could become the first major central
bank to raise interest rates since the crisis.
"Markets now more or less fully price in a 25 basis point
rate hike by year-end, consistent with our view," Michael
Saunders and Ann O'Kelly at Citi said in a note. "We expect
growth will remain strong even while rates rise."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)