LONDON Oct 19 Evaporating inflation and slowing
growth have put financial markets into such a spin that they
could inflict further damage on the world economy.
Until a dramatic selloff, exuberant markets had raced well
ahead of the economies that underpin them, partly because the
U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks flooded the
financial system with new money.
With the Fed set to turn off its money taps at the end of
this month, investors appear to have woken up to poor growth
prospects in much of the world, something International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde has termed a "new mediocre".
It's not all doom and gloom. The outlook for the world's
largest economy has not suddenly taken a turn for the worse. And
a 25 percent plunge in the price of oil since June should put
more money in the pockets of companies and households.
"U.S. momentum has softened a little but we expect growth to
remain solidly above trend. At the same time, the drop in oil
prices is as much a reflection of supply as demand factors,"
economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.
"For consumers in the largest economies, it should provide
meaningful relief, offsetting the pressure from tighter
financial conditions and weaker global demand."
Fears are centred on recession and even deflation in the
euro zone and the extent of China's slowdown.
When the world financial crisis raged from 2007-2009,
China's resilience was one of the major silver linings. It may
not be this time.
Chinese third-quarter gross domestic product numbers due on
Tuesday are forecast to show growth at its weakest pace in more
than five years, at 7.2 percent year-on-year.
Beijing is expected to roll out a stream of stimulus
measures in coming months, though most economists believe it
will hold off on an interest rate cut unless conditions
deteriorate sharply.
PRESSURE ON GERMANY
A poor run of economic data suggests Germany will flirt with
recession in the third quarter, having contracted by 0.2 percent
in the second.
Flash October purchasing managers indices for the United
States, euro zone, Germany and France -- due on Thursday -- will
give a first glimpse of the state of their economies heading
into the last quarter of the year.
Britain won't escape the impact of the euro zone's malaise
but is in much healthier shape. Third-quarter GDP data on Friday
are forecast to show growth of 0.7 percent in July to September.
The International Monetary Fund, United States, G20 and
European Central Bank have pressured Berlin to increase public
spending to lift its own economy and help its peers in the
currency area.
But the German government, the only one in the euro zone
with the resources to spend more and the heft for it to make a
difference, is committed to a balanced budget with no net new
borrowing in 2015.
The argument will doubtless be reprised at an EU leaders
summit in Brussels late next week.
France and Italy are pressing for more leeway on debt
targets to buy time to push through much-needed structural
economic reforms but are likely to have their 2015 budgets
rejected by Brussels, leading to a scramble to broker a
face-saving deal.
The German and French economy ministers have asked experts
in Berlin and Paris to come up with reform recommendations for
their countries in an apparent attempt to avert a full-blown
clash over economic policy.
The hope is that a renewed French and Italian commitment to
economic reforms will persuade Germany to loosen its purse
strings and the ECB to act more forcefully, even crossing its
Rubicon and printing money.
The ECB has denied there is any "grand bargain" in the
offing and officials admit that whatever transpires -- the aim
is that a deal will be done in time for a December summit -- may
fall short of what is required.
"We now see sovereign QE as unavoidable next year," said
Ruben Segura-Cayuela, economist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, referring to quantitative easing, or asset purchases with
new money.
"In a central scenario of a weak economic recovery, where
the fiscal stance does not ease meaningfully, and an inflation
profile that surprises the ECB on the downside, we believe the
central bank will be forced to do more than it has done so far."
The euro zone's most pressing problem is Greece, where
borrowing costs have rocketed way above the level that would
allow Athens to quit the bailout programme hated by its people
and return to financing itself on the markets.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras insists Athens will press
ahead with plans to wean itself off EU and IMF aid.
