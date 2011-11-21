* Financial contagion from Europe threatens global growth
* Budget deficit fight in U.S. Congress adds further risk
* Asia slowing already, policymakers are worried
* U.S. data encouraging but policy mistakes pose threat
By Stella Dawson, U.S. Economics Editor
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 Financial contagion from
Europe is pushing global economies toward the brink, and the
risks of slipping into worldwide recession are rising
significantly.
China's exports have plunged to half their year-ago levels.
Factory orders in Germany, Europe's economic powerhouse, are
slumping as China weakens. Australia and Indonesia have cut
interest rates to ward off damage from Europe, while Japan,
Britain and Brazil have slashed their growth forecasts.
From Beijing to Washington and Sao Paolo, top financial
officials are worried their economies will be sucked into the
maelstrom by Europe's inability to unify around a debt
strategy.
High yields on Italy's and Spain's sovereign debt, hovering
around 7 percent, are putting severe funding strains on banks,
infecting the global financial system, which in turn undermines
confidences and upends growth.
"It's a scary situation," said Mike Feroli, chief U.S.
economist for JPMorgan Chase.
"Unless Europe really goes pear-shaped, we should avoid
recession. But each passing week without a resolution we are
doing more damage, and it's hard to see how this will stop."
On top of Europe's woes, add an intractable U.S. Congress
fighting over how to cut the U.S. budget deficit, and the risks
are mounting of political mishaps that upset a gradual healing
of the global economy.
"It is stunningly easy to slip into recession," said Tom
Porcelli, U.S. chief economist at RBC Capital Markets.
U.S. lawmakers face a Wednesday deadline to deliver a plan
to slash $1.2 trillion to $1.5 trillion from the U.S. budget
deficit over the next 10 years. Porcelli is concerned that
failure to reach an agreement, which looked increasingly
likely, would cause lawmakers to backtrack and attempt to push
through a new law to repeal the automatic triggers to impose
budget cuts. Such a move would stoke financial volatility and
worsen an already vulnerable outlook.
Additionally, Congress has not yet decided whether to
extend several fiscal stimulus measures next year. JPMorgan
Chase estimates an end to measures such as the payroll tax cut,
unemployment benefits for the long-term jobless and
infrastructure spending would take 1.5-2 percentage points off
U.S. growth next year - an expectation that most forecasters
have already built into their outlooks.
A budget debacle would strike a blow after recent economic
data from the United States that has been moderately
encouraging. New car sales rose a healthy 7 percent last month,
industrial output has been climbing and jobless claims have
been falling steadily. U.S. consumers, who drive about 70
percent of U.S. economic activity, have been slowly paying down
debt, restoring household spending power as inflation ebbs.
Personal income data for October, to be released on
Wednesday, is expected to show a rise of 0.3 percent up from
0.1 percent the prior month, and jobless claims out the same
day are seen holding below the critical 400,000 level -- both
of which would support further spending and point to
fourth-quarter GDP growth near 3 percent.
Europe also has some underlying strength. Corporate cash
flow is high and inventories low, giving plenty of room to ramp
up should demand recover. Likewise, Germany has low
unemployment, solid public finances and cheap financing that
can support an expansion in German domestic demand.
But political uncertainly and financial volatility is
casting a huge shadow over the outlook, depressing economic
activity both in Europe and the United States and spilling over
to export-driven Asia.
Flash estimates for PMI purchasing managing indexes on
Wednesday will gauge China and Europe's manufacturing and
service sectors in October. The euro zone factory index is seen
slipping closer to recessionary territory at 46.5, down from 47
in September. Many analysts see the region already in
recession.
As for China's PMI index, it was getter close to stalling
in September at a reading of 51, just above the 50-point level
that demarcates expansion and contraction. Stephen Roach,
non-executive chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia, said the
combination of weak consumer demand from the United States and
slumping Europe should be setting off alarm bells in export-led
Asia.
"For the second time in three years, global economic
recovery is at risk," Roach said in a note to clients.
