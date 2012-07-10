* OECD sees jobless rate at 7.7 percent at end-2013
* Governments urged to use all policy levers
* Think tank wants tax code to tackle income inequality
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, July 10 (Reuters)- Unemployment in advanced
economies will remain high until at least the end of 2013, with
young people and the low-skilled bearing the brunt of what is by
far the weakest economic recovery in the past four decades, the
OECD said on Tuesday.
The jobless rate in the 34-country OECD area will still be
stuck at 7.7 percent at the end of next year, close to this
May's 7.9 percent rate and leaving 48 million people out of
work, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
said in 2012 Employment Outlook.
The recent deterioration in the economic outlook was very
bad news for the labour market, OECD Secretary-General Angel
Gurria said.
"It is imperative that governments use every possible means
at their disposal to help jobseekers, especially young people,
by removing barriers to job creation and investing in their
education and skills," said Gurria. He presented the report in
Paris, where the think tank is headquartered.
Countries needed to tackle the jobs crisis with appropriate
macroeconomic policy measures, including immediate steps to
stabilise Europe's banking system. There was also a case for
some easing of fiscal policy if governments retain room for
budgetary manouevre, the OECD said.
The challenges facing policymakers were in some respects
unprecedented, according to the report:
- Almost three years into the recovery from the trough of
the global financial crisis, the May jobless rate was just 0.6
percentage points below the post-war high of 8.5 percent touched
in October 2009.
- Youth employment has declined by almost seven percentage
points, relative to overall employment, since the start of the
crisis, while low-skilled employment has dropped almost five
percentage points.
- What's more, temporary employment has picked up strongly
because of firms' reluctance to rehire workers on open-ended
contracts given the uncertain economic outlook.
- Long-term unemployment has jumped to 35 percent of the
jobless total from 27 percent before the crisis, raising the
spectre that the increase becomes structural as skills erode.
INEQUALITY
Despite the grim environment, the OECD called for bold
structural reforms in labour and product markets. For example,
governments could tap a rich seam of job growth by opening the
retail trade and professional services to greater competition.
Economists have pointed to still restrictive shop opening
times in a raft of European countries and international lenders
have demanded that Greece and Italy loosen closed-shop
practices, whether it be by pharmacies, law firms or taxi
drivers.
The report examines a plunge in the share of national income
taken by wages and benefits, which has been dropping steadily
across most of the OECD for the past 20 to 30 years.
The median labour share fell to 61.7 percent in the late
2000s from 66.1 percent in the early 1990s.
The report attributes 80 percent of the fall to improved
total factor productivity and to capital deepening - the key
drivers of economic growth - as a result of the spread of
information and communication technologies.
This has led to unprecedented advances in innovation and the
invention of new capital goods and production processes,
enriching society as a whole but also replacing workers with
machines for many routine tasks.
Indeed, the OECD is worried that the drop in low-skilled
jobs is a permanent, structural phenomenon that will not be
reversed when growth resumes.
Increased competition due to globalisation accounts for at
least 10 percent of the decline in the labour share, the OECD
estimates.
Furthermore, by creating incentives to maximise profits,
privatisation explains as much as a third of the drop in the
labour share in formerly state-owned network industries such as
energy, transport and communication.
By contrast, the report finds no evidence that increased
foreign direct investment had squeezed labour's share of income.
The OECD advocated further investment in education and
training to equip workers to win the "race against the machine"
and repeated its support for tax measures to temper the sharp
rise in income inequality that has accompanied technological
change and globalisation.
On average, the wage income share of the top 1 percent of
earners increased by 20 percent over the past two decades, while
those at the foot of the skills ladder saw their wages slump.
"The growing share of income going to top earners suggests
that this group now has a greater capacity to pay taxes than
before" the OECD said.
(Reporting by Alan Wheatley)