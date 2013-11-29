By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON Nov 29 Ending the Great Stagnation that
is taxing Western policy makers may depend as much on the
Chinese Communist Party as it does on the world's leading
central banks.
Six years after the global financial crisis erupted, there
is any number of explanations why Europe cannot shake off a
Japan-style balance-sheet recession and why the United States is
experiencing sub-par growth and high unemployment.
Governments and households racked up too much debt to
sustain living standards. Demographic tailwinds have turned into
headwinds as baby boomers retire and the surge of women entering
the workforce has run its course. Many banks are still ailing
and are building up capital instead of lending freely.
But two other factors cannot be overlooked.
Firstly, there is an excess of global savings, which has
lowered the natural real rate of interest that equalises savings
and investment.
The result is a liquidity trap. Even with interest rates
near zero, monetary policy is like pushing on a piece of string.
Secondly, the share of income accruing to labour has
shrivelled in most countries. With real incomes stagnant or
falling, consumer demand is too weak for Western firms to
justify investing their record cash piles, at least at home.
What links these two phenomena is the meteoric rise of China
as the workshop of the world after Beijing joined the World
Trade Organisation in late 2001.
"That changed the world. That for me was basically the start
of this globalisation process," hedge-fund manager Stephen Jen
told a recent Reuters BreakingViews conference.
At a stroke, he said, the effective size of the world's
labour force doubled.
'SELF-INFLICTED DISASTER'
With Beijing repressing domestic consumption and holding
down the yuan's exchange rate to give it a competitive edge in
world markets, foreign direct investment poured into China to
take advantage of cheap labour, land and other inputs.
Exports duly exploded. China's resulting current account
surplus, though now declining, contributed to a glut of global
savings that depressed U.S. interest rates and helped fuel the
fateful boom in sub-prime mortgages.
China's foreign exchange reserves today stand at an
unfathomable $3.66 trillion.
Tens of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty
by the rise of China and other poor countries plugged into
global supply chains.
But outsourcing of production has hollowed out skilled jobs
in advanced economies in what British financial analyst Tim
Morgan, in his book 'Life After Growth' calls "a self-inflicted
disaster with few parallels in economic history".
Jen added: "If you are a labourer in the West, you have been
hurt. It's very clear. If you are a capitalist in the West, you
have benefited immensely."
Dominic Rossi, global chief investment officer for equities
at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, noted that labour's share of
U.S. non-financial output held steady at between 61 percent and
65 percent for half a century.
"Then, something happened. From 2000, it plummeted and
currently rests at an all-time low of 57 percent," Rossi wrote
in the Financial Times. Over the same period, median U.S.
household incomes have fallen in real terms.
"Overall, labour is not participating in economic growth as
it has done in the past," he said.
The flip side is that U.S corporate profit margins stand at
12 percent of gross domestic product, a record high, yet net
corporate investment is only 4 percent of GDP, Rossi noted.
The picture of corporations awash with cash but reluctant to
invest is mirrored in Europe.
THE ZERO BOUND
So what is to be done?
Against a background of high debt and depressed incomes and
investment, former U.S. Treasury secretary Larry Summers posited
at a recent IMF conference that real interest rates consistent
with full employment could now be minus 2-3 percent.
"We may well need in the years ahead to think about how we
manage an economy in which the zero nominal interest rate is a
chronic and systemic inhibitor of economic activity, holding our
economies back below their potential," Summers said.
He is not alone in worrying about the limits of monetary
policy even as the risks of outright deflation grow.
Alan Blinder, a former Federal Reserve vice-chairman,
expects inflation to be lower on average over the next half a
century than in the past 50 years. As a result, central banks
would keep hitting the zero lower bound (ZLB) on nominal
interest rates.
"We have just experienced first-hand how difficult the ZLB
can make it for a central bank to stimulate its economy out of a
recession and, therefore, how large the potential social costs
are," Blinder wrote in a recent essay.
Bill White, a former chief economist of the Bank for
International Settlements, blamed central banks for wrongly
analysing the strong disinflationary impulse imparted by the
reintegration of previously isolated economies such as China
into the world trading system.
"Globalisation constituted a significant, long-lasting and
positive productivity shock that should have been met with
tighter rather than easier monetary policy," White said in a
speech to Omfif, a London think tank.
By leaning against what they saw as excessive disinflation,
central banks have helped to create the imbalances now dogging
the global economy and have postponed the adjustments needed to
achieve sustainable, balanced growth, White argued.
"In short, 'still more of the same' monetary policies since
2007 have left us, in my view, with old problems unresolved and
some new ones added as well," he said.
A POLITICAL, SOCIAL CRISIS?
Stephen King, chief economist at HSBC, shares the worry that
the world has become addicted to monetary stimulus. He lists
three main nasty side effects.
Firstly, manipulating the yield curve carries the risk of
misallocating capital and so hurting long-term growth.
Secondly, inequality is rising sharply as ultra-loose policy
inflates asset prices, thus favouring the rich at a time when
wage earners are under the cosh.
Thirdly, monetary policy is being enlisted to try to
generate the economic growth that politicians need to meet
spending and entitlement pledges made to voters.
"Long term, it's not so much a financial crisis that we
face. It's more a political and social crisis because these
promises that we have made for ourselves will be broken," King
told the BreakingViews conference.
Seen in that light, if the West is in the grip of 'secular
stagnation', as Summers suggested, the welfare state will have
to shrink or taxes will have to rise to pay for it.
The draft agreement by Germany's coalition partners to lower
the pension age for some workers will be the exception rather
than the rule.
"We are expecting people to stay much longer in the labour
market," said Stefano Scarpetta, director of employment at the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. He said
67, not 65, would be the 'new normal' retirement age.
LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE
For some the gloom is overdone.
Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank in
London, expects the euro zone to emerge stronger from its near
break-up thanks to structural and institutional reforms the bloc
is belatedly implementing.
"By 2020, Europe could be a more dynamic region with an
excitingly diverse culture and a still-strong degree of social
cohesion," he wrote.
And then there is China.
Sceptics insist it is only a question of when, not if, China
buckles under the weight of bad loans misallocated by
state-owned banks to an overpriced property sector and
industries already suffering from overcapacity.
But just as traders learn the adage 'Don't fight the Fed',
it could be rash to bet against the Chinese Communist Party
given its economic record since the launch of reforms in 1978.
Mark Williams and Qinwei Wang with Capital Economics, a
London consultancy, said they felt more upbeat about China's
long-term economic prospects than they have ever been after
reading the reform blueprint issued this month by party leaders.
"Questions will remain over implementation, but this is the
most impressive statement of reform intentions that we've seen
this century," they said in a report.
The overarching purpose is to pass the baton of growth from
investment to consumption; to let market forces and private
firms play a greater role in the economy; and to reduce income
inequalities that are straining the social fabric.
If China succeeds, rising real wages will boost demand for
imports of consumer goods and things such as business services,
health, education and tourism. Instead of being a drain on
global demand, China could become a rich source of growth.
And with a per capita income in 2012 of just over $6,000,
ranked 90th in the world, the scope for catch-up in China is
still enormous. The same is true for other emerging economies.
The gradual convergence of their living standards with those
of the rich world will continue to be the defining economic
story of our times.
Mark Cliffe, chief economist at Dutch bank ING, also pointed
to the huge growth potential of sectors such as new materials,
big data, driverless cars, renewable energy, the Internet of
Everything, 3D printing and biotechnology.
"I don't think we should be too pessimistic. If we've learnt
anything over the past five years, it should be humility about
our ability to make forecasts," Cliffe said.