LONDON May 17 The euro zone debt crisis is
affecting trade as companies shy away from dealing with firms
and banks in countries deemed at risk of contagion, a senior
banker said on Thursday.
Tan Kah Chye, London-based global head of trade and working
capital at Barclays Bank, said companies were recoiling from
doing business on an open-account basis, whereby an exporter
ships and delivers goods before the importer pays.
An exporter can greatly reduce the risk attached to such
'buy now, pay later' transactions, which make up an estimated 80
percent of global trade, by buying a bank letter of credit.
But Tan, speaking as chairman of the International Chamber
of Commerce's commission on banking, said firms were also
nervous about being exposed to banks away from the euro zone
periphery that were at risk of credit rating downgrades.
"Corporates are significantly less willing to deal with
other corporates on an open-account basis. Corporates are
significantly wary about taking bank risk in some of the
better-graded EU countries as well," Tan said in an interview.
"Definitely there are countries out there that are being
negatively impacted," he said. "Generally the safe-haven status
of the euro zone has been dented."
Greece, at the epicentre of the crisis, was in effect cut
off from trade finance long ago.
"Even if you were to ask for a market price for Greece, it
is very hard to obtain it. And it's been that way for a long
time," Tan said.
He was speaking at the launch of a ICC survey showing that
global trade was unlikely to regain its pre-crisis trend for
at least another four years.
Trade growth was likely to slow to 5.2 percent this year
before accelerating to 7.2 percent in 2013.
Growth for all of 2011 was 6.6 percent, driven by emerging
markets, but slowed down towards the end of 2011 as the euro
zone crisis intensified and banks came under fierce regulatory
pressure to deleverage.
The cost of trade finance for India almost doubled in the
fourth quarter to 215 basis points over a bank's cost of funds
from 100 basis points, Tan said. Yet after the European Central
Bank eased funding nerves by lending banks 1 trillion euros for
three years, India's price fell back to where it had been.
"Things are just a lot more volatile than before," Tan said.
After the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008,
global trade shrank about 30 percent as banks pulled in their
horns. These financial problems have diminished but have not
disappeared, the ICC warned.
"Left unattended, they can still cause irreparable damage to
the trade finance industry," the report, based on a survey of
229 banks in 110 countries, said.
RISING COST
Chief among bankers' concerns is the scarcity of capital.
The ICC is trying to convince international bank regulators
that trade finance is a low-risk, short-term business and does
not need to be backed by as much capital as envisaged under new
Basel III capital requirements.
The pressure to deleverage to conform with Basel III and
European regulations has prompted many European banks, notably
in France, to quit the trade finance market or cut back sharply.
Trade finance departments were "competing internally for
each unit of the bank's scarce capital", the ICC said. Fifteen
percent of respondents reduced their trade credit lines to
corporate customers last year compared with 12 percent in 2011.
This pullback, allied to what the ICC called a
disproportionate aversion to risk, was continuing to drive up
interest rates on trade finance in a number of countries,
especially in emerging markets.
The danger was that higher financing cost would be passed on
to developed country importers one way or another, Tan said.
"World trade will continue to grow with our without Basel
III," he said. "But are we able to finance trade at the right
price? My fear is that if we do not manage regulations
appropriately we'll be paying a lot more than we should."
(Reporting by Alan Wheatley; Editing by Janet Lawrence)