UNITED NATIONS Dec 18 Global economic growth is
expected to remain sluggish in the coming year and will be
insufficient to pull countries out the unemployment crisis many
are facing, the United Nations said in a report on Tuesday.
It said under policies now in place it may take at least
five years to recover from the job losses in Europe and the
United States in the 2008-2009 recession.
"A worsening of the euro area crisis, the 'fiscal cliff' in
the United States and a hard landing in China could cause a new
global recession," said Rob Vos, head of the U.N. Development
Policy and Analysis Division. "Each of these risks could cause
global output losses of between 1 and 3 percent."
U.S. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, is working with
Republicans to avert steep tax hikes and deep spending cuts duet
to take effect next month. Known as the "fiscal cliff," the
measures could trigger another recession.
The global economy is expected to grow at 2.2 percent in
2012, 2.4 percent in 2013 and 3.2 percent in 2014, the United
Nations said in a report titled "World Economic Situation and
Prospects 2013."
It said that 2.4 percent "world gross product" growth in
2013 would be "well below potential."
"This pace of growth will be far from sufficient to overcome
the continued jobs crisis that many countries are still facing,"
the United Nations said.
"With existing policies and growth trends, it may take at
least another five years for Europe and the United States to
make up for the job losses caused by the Great Recession of
2008-2009," it added.