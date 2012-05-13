* Political risk shoots to forefront as world growth slows

* Hollande-Merkel meeting in spotlight

* EU Growth Pact not enough to resolve problems

* Bolder EU economic reforms needed, Goldman lays out plan

* One bright spot: oil could fall further if Iran tensions ease

* US fiscal woes to remain a drag on outlook through November

By Stella Dawson

WASHINGTON, May 13 Greece ditching the euro, huge tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States in 2013, plus a showdown over Iran's nuclear ambitions are three big political risks looming over a global economic recovery that looks more uncertain by the day.

The global outlook clouded late last week. The European Commission downgraded growth forecasts for Spain and Greece; China reported weak retail sales, bank lending and industrial output; and India's industrial output slumped for the first time in five months.

The U.S. economy already has hit a soft patch. Its giant service sector is slowing and employment growth has cooled. While U.S. manufacturing is holding firm, weakness in Asia and Europe makes it vulnerable to loss of export markets.

One bright spot for the global economy is oil. If high-level meetings this week with Iran succeed in defusing nuclear tensions, growth could get a major fillip from lower oil prices.

Brent crude prices already have fallen by 9 percent since early March, and the Institute of International Finance estimates they could retreat a further 14 percent to 18 percent if the political risk premium from Iran was squeezed out.

Relief from political risks stemming from the United States, however, will take much longer. Resolving U.S. budget battles, which threaten to thrust the nation back into recession next year if planned tax increases and budget cuts go through, must await the November presidential and congressional elections.

That leaves Europe as the immediate wild card in the deck.

"The question for 2012 is whether the euro zone will limp through without anything worse than the kind of slow-motion recession underway now," said David Levy, chairman of the Jerome Levy Forecasting Center.

A week after 70 percent of Greece's electorate rejected the harsh budget cutbacks required under a joint European Union/IMF bailout, leaders in Athens have failed to form a government.

This has revived market talk that Greek could default, and perhaps even exit the euro zone, spooking investors still raw from the Lehman Brothers collapse and leaving them uncertain whether they would escape damage.

At best, Levy said, Europe cannot escape a severe retrenchment over the next few years, which will drag on global growth.

The euro zone shrank 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter and analysts forecast that GDP data due o n T uesday will show a further 0.2 percent decline in the first quarter.

If the numbers come in even worse, they will add momentum to socialist French President-elect Francois Hollande's call for Europe to embrace a new growth strategy.

Euro zone finance ministers will discuss a growth pact for Europe to complement their strict budgetary rules, known as the Fiscal Compact, at a meeting on Monday

More critical will be the relationship forged between France's new leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Hollande heads to Berlin after he is sworn into office on Tuesday and then to Washington to meet Obama.

POWER COUPLE

Europe's new power couple appears ready to embrace a growth pact. But analysts warn that warm words from Berlin and Paris next week about infrastructure investment and allowing a flexible timetable for reaching budget deficit targets for countries like Greece, Spain and Portugal will not be enough.

Investors are exhausted with half measures to fix the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis and want more lasting solutions.

Huw Pill, an economist at Goldman Sachs, said a bold program of EU-wide deep economic reforms is what's needed.

"What is at stake is the pace of fiscal adjustment and design of supporting policies along other dimensions - monetary, structural and institutional," he told clients.

Bolting a growth plank onto Europe's economic house might be a short-term necessity while in recession. But if EU leaders want a lasting answer to a 10.9 percent jobless rate and 50 percent youth unemployment in Greece and Spain, they must overhaul an array of work and business rules more worthy of medieval guilds than of a modern, internationally competitive economy.

That is no easy task. The EU adopted the Lisbon Strategy in 2000 to tackle low productivity and high costs. But its attempts to make Europe the most competitive region in the world by 2010 had failed miserably long before the financial crisis hit.

Goldman Sachs has developed some models to estimate what types of reforms would deliver the most effective returns and achieve a lasting overhaul of the euro-zone economy.

It concluded that if Germany reduced its reliance on exports in favor of higher levels of domestic spending and inflation, while southern European countries allowed deflationary pressures on wages to take hold and shifted labor into export industries, the economic adjustment could be achieved relatively smoothly.

But getting Germany to agree to 4 percent inflation rate and Spain to deflation while it shifts construction workers into the trade sector is a tough task.

"The political and social feasibility of adjustments of this size is open to question, both in the countries that face inflation and those that endure unemployment," Pill said.

If that continues to be the case, political risks from Europe could cast a pall over the global outlook for many months, and perhaps even years, to come. (Reporting by Stella Dawson; Editing by Dan Grebler)