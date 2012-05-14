(Repeat of item initially issued on Sunday, May 13)
* Political risk shoots to forefront as world growth slows
* Hollande-Merkel meeting in spotlight
* EU Growth Pact not enough to resolve problems
* Bolder EU economic reforms needed, Goldman lays out plan
* One bright spot: oil could fall further if Iran tensions
ease
* US fiscal woes to remain a drag on outlook through
November
By Stella Dawson
WASHINGTON, May 14 Greece ditching the euro,
huge tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States in 2013,
plus a showdown over Iran's nuclear ambitions are three big
political risks looming over a global economic recovery that
looks more uncertain by the day.
The global outlook clouded late last week. The European
Commission downgraded growth forecasts for Spain and Greece;
China reported weak retail sales, bank lending and industrial
output; and India's industrial output slumped for the first time
in five months.
The U.S. economy already has hit a soft patch. Its giant
service sector is slowing and employment growth has cooled.
While U.S. manufacturing is holding firm, weakness in Asia and
Europe makes it vulnerable to loss of export markets.
One bright spot for the global economy is oil. If high-level
meetings this week with Iran succeed in defusing nuclear
tensions, growth could get a major fillip from lower oil prices.
Brent crude prices already have fallen by 9 percent since
early March, and the Institute of International Finance
estimates they could retreat a further 14 percent to 18 percent
if the political risk premium from Iran was squeezed out.
Relief from political risks stemming from the United States,
however, will take much longer. Resolving U.S. budget battles,
which threaten to thrust the nation back into recession next
year if planned tax increases and budget cuts go through, must
await the November presidential and congressional elections.
That leaves Europe as the immediate wild card in the deck.
"The question for 2012 is whether the euro zone will limp
through without anything worse than the kind of slow-motion
recession underway now," said David Levy, chairman of the Jerome
Levy Forecasting Center.
A week after 70 percent of Greece's electorate rejected the
harsh budget cutbacks required under a joint European Union/IMF
bailout, leaders in Athens have failed to form a government.
This has revived market talk that Greek could default, and
perhaps even exit the euro zone, spooking investors still raw
from the Lehman Brothers collapse and leaving them uncertain
whether they would escape damage.
At best, Levy said, Europe cannot escape a severe
retrenchment over the next few years, which will drag on global
growth.
The euro zone shrank 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter and
analysts forecast that GDP data due o n T uesday will show a
further 0.2 percent decline in the first quarter.
If the numbers come in even worse, they will add momentum to
socialist French President-elect Francois Hollande's call for
Europe to embrace a new growth strategy.
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss a growth pact for
Europe to complement their strict budgetary rules, known as the
Fiscal Compact, at a meeting on Monday
More critical will be the relationship forged between
France's new leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Hollande heads to Berlin after he is sworn into office on
Tuesday and then to Washington to meet Obama.
POWER COUPLE
Europe's new power couple appears ready to embrace a growth
pact. But analysts warn that warm words from Berlin and Paris
next week about infrastructure investment and allowing a
flexible timetable for reaching budget deficit targets for
countries like Greece, Spain and Portugal will not be enough.
Investors are exhausted with half measures to fix the
euro-zone sovereign debt crisis and want more lasting solutions.
Huw Pill, an economist at Goldman Sachs, said a bold program
of EU-wide deep economic reforms is what's needed.
"What is at stake is the pace of fiscal adjustment and
design of supporting policies along other dimensions - monetary,
structural and institutional," he told clients.
Bolting a growth plank onto Europe's economic house might be
a short-term necessity while in recession. But if EU leaders
want a lasting answer to a 10.9 percent jobless rate and 50
percent youth unemployment in Greece and Spain, they must
overhaul an array of work and business rules more worthy of
medieval guilds than of a modern, internationally competitive
economy.
That is no easy task. The EU adopted the Lisbon Strategy in
2000 to tackle low productivity and high costs. But its attempts
to make Europe the most competitive region in the world by 2010
had failed miserably long before the financial crisis hit.
Goldman Sachs has developed some models to estimate what
types of reforms would deliver the most effective returns and
achieve a lasting overhaul of the euro-zone economy.
It concluded that if Germany reduced its reliance on exports
in favor of higher levels of domestic spending and inflation,
while southern European countries allowed deflationary pressures
on wages to take hold and shifted labor into export industries,
the economic adjustment could be achieved relatively smoothly.
But getting Germany to agree to 4 percent inflation rate and
Spain to deflation while it shifts construction workers into the
trade sector is a tough task.
"The political and social feasibility of adjustments of this
size is open to question, both in the countries that face
inflation and those that endure unemployment," Pill said.
If that continues to be the case, political risks from
Europe could cast a pall over the global outlook for many
months, and perhaps even years, to come.
(Reporting by Stella Dawson; Editing by Dan Grebler)