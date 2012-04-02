(This is a repeat of a story originally published April 1)
* US March payrolls seen rising by 201,000, jobless steady
* Low productivity suggests service sector jobs picking up
* Unclear if gains can last, size of labor force a quandary
By Stella Dawson
WASHINGTON, April 1 Sorting out trends in the
U.S. labor market is tricky business these days.
There is plenty of evidence to support the view that
unemployment is stalled at 8.3 percent for much of the year, and
a case to argue that job growth is poised for takeoff.
Three interlocking factors are seen in play - the pace of
productivity gains, size of the labor force and the outlook for
GDP growth. Dial any one factor up and it can change the jobs
outlook significantly.
The consensus for March employment data out on Friday is
that 201,000 new jobs were added outside the farm sector, a
downshift from the 245,000 average monthly pace the United
States has enjoyed since December. This would hold the jobless
rate around its current rate of 8.3 percent, unless a surge of
people who had been discouraged flood back into the labor market
again and again start looking for work.
The optimistic school of economists forecast that job gains
could be as high as 275,000 in March and reach 300,000 new jobs
a month by later this year.
Ian Shepherdson, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency
Economics, builds his case around slowing productivity growth,
which he sees as a sign of improved job growth around the
corner.
Productivity surged after the recession, reaching 6.1
percent pace in 2010 before hiring started to kick in, and then
it fell back last year to 0.9 percent by the fourth quarter -
repeating a pattern seen after the last three recessions.
Yet GDP growth appears to be holding around 2-2.5 percent
in the January-to-March period, roughly its trend rate. The only
way national output could remain firm while the number of
widgets produced per worker was falling is if more people are
working.
Shepherdson argues this suggests job growth will be strong
in March and continue throughout the year. The second reason he
is optimistic stems from the first, namely that small-sized
firms, which frequently are in the service sector, are later to
join the hiring spree and when they do, he said they tend to
have lower productivity.
"Hairdressers, plumbers and electricians cannot meet the
rising demand by cranking up machines, so as they start hiring
people again, it lowers the productivity rate. But it will show
up in payroll growth, creating more positive growth momentum for
the economy," Shepherdson said.
In other words, a virtuous circle starts to feed upon
itself, generating more jobs.
Job growth in the ISM services index is already back to the
levels seen before the crisis in 2006 and temporary jobs are at
boomtime levels, Shepherdson said - all signs that small
businesses in the service sector will continue hiring.
OECD chief economist Pier Carlo Padoan agrees the U.S. labor
market appears to be turning the corner.
"Our view is that unemployment will continue to go down," he
said in releasing its forecast that the U.S. economy expanded by
2.9 percent in the first quarter, a more optimistic view than
Reuters consensus forecast of 2.2 percent GDP growth.
Household confidence is rising, helped by a healthier jobs
market and easier access to cheap credit, which allows people to
reduce their debt loads and start spending again, he said.
The self-reinforcing mechanism where optimism fuels demand,
which fuels job growth is kicking in, said the Institute of
International Finance in its March economic monitor.
"The chances of a virtuous cycle leading to sustained
above-trend growth have increased," it said.
CASE FOR CAUTION
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, however, was far more
cautious in a speech last week. While he acknowledged a wide
range of indicators suggesting that the job market has improved,
conditions are far from normal. "We cannot yet be sure that the
recent pace of improvement in the labor market will be
sustained," he said.
There are 5 million fewer jobs than before the recession;
hours worked remain 4 percent below their pre-crisis peak. The
number of long-term unemployed is high and job gains so far may
simply be a bounceback after extraordinarily steep layoffs, he
said.
And there are several conundrums. Usually GDP growth needs
to be 2 percentage points above its trend rate to lower
unemployment by 1 percentage point, yet unemployment has fallen
from around 10 percent even as GDP growth has been sluggish.
One explanation could be that people have dropped out of the
workforce, discouraged by how few jobs there are taking early
retirement. Indeed the number of people in the labor force has
fallen to 64 percent, its lowest since 1984, from an average of
66 percent between 2003-07. Fewer people seeking work lowers the
jobless rate.
The risk is they could return, pushing up unemployment once
again. Bernanke warned it is unclear what lies behind these
changes and it merits careful watching.
Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JP Morgan, is more
optimistic. He sees moderate job growth continuing as the
business expansion matures.
But a mild winter and some quirks in how seasonal
adjustments are calculated may have over-magnified recent job
gains. JP Morgan now looks for a temporary boost in jobs through
April before payrolls settle into a 200,000-per-month pattern
for the rest of this year.
(Reporting by Stella Dawson, Editing by Gary Crosse)