* Markets look past U.S. election to tough budget talks
* China to anoint new leaders, go slow on reform shift
* Fresh euro zone turmoil looms if Greece rejects austerity
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Nov 4 In the politically packed days
ahead, an election, a coronation and a two-part parliamentary
vote each has the potential to alter the course of the global
economy for years to come.
The election, of course, is on Tuesday for the White House
and Congress. Two days later, C hina's ruling Communist party
begins the 18th congress in its history.
Barring one of the biggest political surprises in modern
times, the carefully choreographed gathering will culminate a
week later in the crowning of Xi Jinping as successor to Hu
Jintao. He will hold the reins of power for the next decade.
That the world's two biggest economies are choosing their
leaders at the same time is unprecedented. Investors are right
to be transfixed.
Yet arguably it is a pair of votes in Greece, an economic
minnow, on whether to accept labour reforms and more austerity
that could have a greater short-term impact on financial
markets.
In the U.S. election, markets are pricing in the status quo
- victory for Barack Obama in enough swing states to return him
to the presidency to renew battle over tax and spending with a
hostile House of Representatives and a bitterly divided Senate.
The outcome of talks over the 'fiscal cliff' - a package of
tax increases and spending cuts that will take effect in January
if there is no long-term pact to cut the budget deficit - is
already a major uncertainty for markets.
Tuesday's voting could muddy the waters even further.
"It's not easy to map out what the outcome of the election
will mean for policy, both immediately afterwards and also for
next year," Bruce Kasman, an economist with J.P. Morgan, said on
a conference call.
In any event, Bill Adams, an economist at PNC Financial
Services Group in Pittsburgh, said negotiations on the fiscal
cliff would have a greater impact on growth for 2013 than
Tuesday's election itself.
"Similarly, with the 18th Party Congress in China, we know
who's going to win THAT election. The odds for an upset coming
out of those two events are relatively small," Adams said.
GREEK VOTES ON KNIFE EDGE
As for Greece, the assumption is that Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras's coalition will muster enough support on Wednesday to
win a vote on structural reforms and a follow-up vote on Sunday
on an austerity budget for 2013.
But it will be a close call.
Holger Schmieding, an economist with Berenberg Bank in
London, said it might take the defection of just three more
coalition lawmakers to doom the reform package.
"In this unlikely but not completely impossible case, the
euro zone could be headed for a period of turmoil," Schmieding
said in a note. "The Grexit debate could be back with a
vengeance despite the clear desire of Germany to keep Greece in
the euro."
He saw a 25 percent chance of Grexit - Greece's exit from
the euro - in the next six months.
At the very least, the tight votes will show that Greece is
reaching the limit of its capacity to accommodate its
international creditors, who are demanding ever more austerity
to hit deficit goals that grow ever more distant the longer the
economy contracts. Greece is now in its sixth year of recession.
"There isn't an effective pro-growth policy for the euro
zone right now," Adams said. "Sooner or later the political
process will have to acknowledge that this policy mix isn't
working, and that will open a lot of rifts."
NO CHANGE FROM ECB, BOE
The financial crisis in the euro zone, which is flirting
with recession, is still the biggest obstacle to global growth,
according to a senior U.S. official.
Nevertheless, a Reuters survey of 73 economists saw an 80
percent chance that the European Central Bank would hold its
main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.75 percent on Thursday.
In the same vein, economists attached just a 40 percent
probability to a further round of asset purchases from the Bank
of England, which also meets on Thursday. The odds on extra
monetary easing have lengthened since the British economy grew
more strongly than expected in the third quarter.
The biggest day for data could be Friday, when China issues
investment, retail sales and industrial output figures for
October.
But this is a week for the political economy, and the main
focus will be on any signals from the party congress in Beijing
that a change at the top might augur a quick shift in economic
policy to spur consumption.
Nothing is impossible, but China-watchers reckon gradualism
will remain the hallmark of what is a collective leadership. The
new team will need time to consolidate its grip on power.
Economists at Barclays Capital led by Yiping Huang said
consideration of systemic policy changes is probably a year
away, but the new leaders could show their reformist credentials
by picking low-hanging fruit in areas such as resource pricing,
income distribution and tax policy.
"We might start to hear such discussions at the annual
economic work conference in early December or at the National
People's Congress in early March," they said in a report.