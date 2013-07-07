* All eyes on Fed chief for guidance on pace of bond buying
* Sub-par U.S. economy suggests no rush to withdraw stimulus
* China, euro zone PMIs to test likely G8 economic optimism
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, June 16 Like a father who has told his
son the tooth fairy does not exist, Ben Bernanke must find a way
to soothe investors who feel betrayed since he told them it was
also a fantasy to hope he might keep printing free money for
ever more.
Financial markets, of course, knew deep down that the
Federal Reserve would have to start withdrawing its
extraordinary monetary stimulus once the U.S. economy was out of
the emergency ward.
But bond yields have climbed and share prices have sagged
globally since the Fed chairman shocked investors on May 22 by
saying the bank might 'take a step down' in the pace of bond
purchases in coming months.
Bernanke has the opportunity to recalibrate expectations
when he briefs the media on Wednesday after a two-day meeting of
the central bank's policy-making panel.
The Fed chief cannot disavow last month's remarks. But,
given the scale of the subsequent asset-market selloff, he is
expected to indicate that the economy is still too poorly to
justify slowing the pace of bond buying, now $85 billion a
month, right away.
And as for raising interest rates from near zero, that day
remains distant.
"The confusion since May 22 will force them to make clarity
a high priority at this upcoming meeting," said Ward McCarthy,
chief financial economist at Jefferies in New York.
A TAPERING TIMETABLE?
To that end, McCarthy speculated that the Fed might map out
its base-case starting date for reducing bond buying along with
a preliminary schedule of the wind-down, subject to the usual
caveats on growth, inflation and financial markets.
"The problem is they can't use a light switch. They have to
have discretion because nobody knows what the future bears, so
they will never give up their flexibility - and nor should
they," he said.
Manufacturing surveys from New York and Philadelphia due
this week, as well as a national poll of homebuilders, are
unlikely to suggest the need for a swift tapering of the Fed's
accommodative stance.
McCarthy reckons the economy is expanding at a pace of about
2 percent, but that might falter unless inventory accumulation
picks up.
Indeed, many economists expect the Fed to nudge down its
central forecasts for 2013 growth and inflation.
"All in all, conditions for a self-sustaining recovery are
not yet in place," said Douglas Roberts, an economist with
Standard Life in Edinburgh. "If anything, weak inflationary
pressures are giving the Fed a clear mandate to focus on getting
economic growth up and running again."
G8 OPTIMISM, PMI PESSIMISM
The tightening in financial conditions represented by lower
share prices and higher bond yields is an additional headwind
for a global economy still growing well below trend due to the
after effects of the great financial crisis.
But leaders of the Group of Eight major powers, meeting in
Northern Ireland on Monday and Tuesday, can be expected to try
to bolster confidence by accentuating the positive.
The G8 communiqué was likely to reflect a "somewhat better
situation in the global economy" than the year before, according
to a senior European official.
Somewhat is the operative word. Data provider Markit's
purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China on Thursday is likely
to provide further evidence of a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
The euro zone's PMI is expected to have edged higher in June
but will still point to shrinking output in the 17-country bloc
zone, which has been in recession for the past six quarters.
"The pace of deterioration has declined. That's the best
thing that can be said," according to Jens Larsen, chief
European economist at Royal Bank of Canada in London.
Recent indicators were consistent with a modest recovery in
either the third or fourth quarter, he said.
"It's not a lot more than that. I'm not particularly
confident about the euro area. Equally, I feel more comfortable
that the euro area is not heading south at a pretty fast rate
and the chances of a large-scale monetary response from the ECB
are now pretty small," Larsen said.