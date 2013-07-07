* World markets in thrall to Fed's reaction to growth
* FOMC minutes, Bernanke speech to set tone
* Contrasting growth messages to come from Japan and China
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, July 7 As the Federal Reserve moves
closer to scaling back its monetary stimulus, central banks in
the rest of the world may get another reminder this week of just
how tough it is to decouple from U.S. interest rates.
German and British bond yields tracked U.S. yields sharply
higher on Friday following solid U.S. jobs data, a day after the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England, anxious to
protect their economies from rising U.S. borrowing costs, said
they would keep short-term rates firmly anchored near zero.
Minutes of the Fed's June 19 policy deliberations could put
further upward pressure on bond yields if they show broad
support for phasing out the central bank's asset purchases, now
running at $85 billion a month.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke caught markets off guard by
announcing after that meeting that the bond buying could run its
course by mid-2014, depending on job market developments.
"You can imagine a story where bond yields are dragged
higher. Obviously policy makers here and in Europe won't be too
pleased with that," said David Owen, chief European financial
economist with Jefferies in London.
"All they can do is to try to reiterate that, from the point
of view of the macro economy, Europe and the UK are not in the
same space as the U.S. and so neither the ECB in particular, nor
the Bank of England, is going to be raising rates for a very
long time," he added.
Bernanke will have the chance to set the record straight as
he is due to give a speech hours after the minutes come out.
Victoria Clarke, an economist with Investec in London, said
the Fed chief and his deputy, Janet Yellen, probably favoured a
careful withdrawal of stimulus.
"But we should also caution that the minutes risk a round of
further nervousness, given that they will cite not only the
views of the more influential voting members, but all members
including those who are keen for a more aggressive exit to take
place," Clarke said in a note.
JOBS GAIN MOMENTUM AT LAST
Friday's employment report can only strengthen the hand of
the Fed's hawks.
The economy added 195,000 payroll jobs in June, and the
average monthly increase since September exceeds 200,000 - the
threshold many think needs to be breached for growth to advance
from its well-established rate of around 2 percent.
Bruce Kasman, an economist with J.P. Morgan in New York, now
expects the Fed to start whittling down its bond buying in
September. Before the jobs data he had thought the central bank
might wait until December.
"The Fed has gotten what it needs to begin tapering. The
substantial improvement in the labour market is there," Kasman
said on a conference call.
JAPAN UP, CHINA DOWN
Japan also has wind in its sails at long last, and the Bank
of Japan, - engaged, like the Fed, in a vast expansion of its
balance sheet - is expected to upgrade its outlook of the
economy for the seventh month in a row.
"Japan will outperform other developed markets for the rest
of 2013," said Patrick Zweifel, chief economist in Geneva for
Pictet Asset Management.
He said political risks facing the euro zone remained a
concern, as last week's government rift in Portugal showed. But,
even though May industrial output is likely to have edged down,
Zweifel said economic headwinds were abating and the 17-country
area could eke out modest growth in the second half of 2013.
By contrast, China, the world's second-largest economy, is
likely to report sluggish exports and imports with deflation
entrenched at the wholesale level - a tell-tale sign of
overcapacity plaguing many industries, including shipping.
On Friday, China's largest private shipbuilder appealed for
financial help from the government and big shareholders after
cutting its workforce and delaying payments to suppliers.
"Despite recent signs of bottoming out in domestic activity,
growth outlook remains fragile," said Tao Wang, UBS's chief
China economist.