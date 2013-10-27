* No policy tapering expected from dovish Fed
* Super-loose policies storing up medium-term risks
* High unemployment, low inflation to confirm ECB stance
By Alan Wheatley
LONDON, Oct 27 Back in May and June, Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke played a trick on markets by
sketching out a timetable for reducing the central bank's $85
billion-a-month bond buying. Investors recoiled in horror and
bond yields surged.
This week, though, they are in for a treat.
The Fed's policy-making committee ends a two-day meeting on
Wednesday and the chances are vanishingly small that it will
start to dial down the monetary stimulus right away.
The recent government shutdown in Washington and last-gasp
deal to raise the federal debt ceiling have simply created too
much economic uncertainty.
As a result, the usefulness of September figures on
industrial output, retail sales and consumer prices as well as
the Institute of Supply Management's October manufacturing
survey will be limited.
Apart from a dearth of 'clean' data for the Fed to analyse,
the labour market's lacklustre performance has convinced many
economists that the Fed will delay 'tapering' until 2014. What
more could liquidity-driven markets ask for?
Jamie Dannhauser of Lombard Street Research, a London
consultancy, expects the Fed to start curtailing its bond buying
in the first quarter of next year, by which time Bernanke will
have been succeeded by his dovish deputy, Janet Yellen, and to
end asset purchases by the end of 2014.
Dannhauser is bullish on the U.S. economy, not least because
stiff fiscal headwinds will ease next year.
But he said the Fed was likely to maintain very significant
monetary stimulus until growth gets closer to pre-crisis trends.
Thus a rise in short-term interest rates was unlikely until well
into 2015.
"Tapering and even an end to asset purchases are very
different from a withdrawal of stimulus," Dannhauser said.
"The U.S. economy still has a very big hole that needs to be
filled, and people like Bernanke and Yellen are very acutely
aware of this point."
RISKS OF STAYING TOO LOOSE
Many economists, while agreeing that an emergency policy
response was needed in 2008, worry that since the 1987 stock
market crash central bankers and governments have been too quick
to ease in downturns and too slow to tighten in recoveries.
Treats are nice, but too much chocolate can make you ill.
When he was chief economist at the Bank for International
Settlements, Bill White issued a series of prescient pre-crisis
warnings of bubbles and imbalances that were building up in the
global economy. He was politely ignored.
White worries that policy makers are not learning the
lessons. It will be harder to return to strong, sustainable
growth because fiscal and monetary stimulus is storing up
medium-term difficulties, he told a London audience last week.
"Not least of them is that the very easy monetary conditions
that we've seen since the crisis have basically impeded the
process of deleveraging," White said.
In the Group of 20 leading economies, government, household
and corporate debt is now 30 percent greater than it was before
the crisis, he said, citing BIS figures.
"We haven't actually dealt yet with the problems of the
advanced market economies and in addition, with the crisis
having spread to the emerging market economies, we now have a
problem that is bigger than before," White said.
THE BIG EASY
Central banks are certainly sending out dovish signals.
The Bank of Japan is intent on doubling its monetary base in
two years. The Bank of England, playing down the risk of moral
hazard, last week eased its liquidity-provision rules. The Bank
of Canada surprised markets by signalling it will not raise
interest rates any time soon.
"And while the People's Bank of China has recently tightened
liquidity, the extensive influence of Fed policy on global
liquidity cycles suggests easy conditions will prevail. Markets
are extending their run on this supportive policy outlook,"
Gustavo Reis of Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.
The European Central Bank has an easing bias, too, and
figures from the euro zone are likely to confirm why the bank
expects its main policy rate to stay low for an extended period.
Unemployment was probably unchanged in September at a
near-record 12 percent, according to economists, who expect that
inflation in the year to October held steady at 1.1 percent.
The ECB's definition of price stability is just below 2
percent and new forecasts by its staff in December are likely to
project inflation remaining well below this target in 2014 and
2015, according to Greg Fuzesi at JP Morgan in London.
That would significantly reinforce the ECB's forward
guidance on its policy stance, Fuzesi said in a report.
"We think it would also put the focus on the much bigger
question of why the central bank is not doing more to lift
growth and prevent inflation from undershooting its target for
so long," he wrote.