* Purchasers' surveys point higher after poor end to 2013
* Japan gets serious in tackling stagnation and deflation
* New rumblings of 'currency wars'
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Jan 20 The prospect of stronger European
manufacturing surveys and decisive monetary easing in Japan this
week ought to bolster confidence that the global economy can
look forward to better days.
It is definitely not yet time to break open the champagne.
The index derived from polls of purchasing managers across
the euro zone, though recovering, is likely to remain well below
the 50 threshold that signals expansion.
If the Bank of Japan bows to political pressure and relaxes
policy more boldly, it is because the country's noxious cocktail
of a huge debt burden, deflation and dwindling external
surpluses threatens an eventual fiscal crunch.
And an expected contraction in Britain's economy when
fourth-quarter figures are released on Friday will be a
reminder, as was Germany's grim end to 2013, that Europe has to
dig itself out of a deep hole.
"The real hard economic data are still very negative," said
Bert Colijn, an economist in Brussels with the Conference Board,
a business research group. "There are improvements, but it still
doesn't look that bright."
However, he said the economic news from the euro zone rim
was not quite as troubling, and the mood was brightening among
the core countries of the single currency area.
Lena Komileva, managing director of G+ Economics, a London
consultancy, said it was hard to argue against investors'
new-found appetite for riskier assets given that the volatility
of equity prices was approaching historical lows and yields on
corporate bonds had fallen sharply.
"Financial stress indicators signal a significant
improvement in the health of the global economy," she said.
Friday's solid fourth-quarter economic data from China
reinforced that view.
PURCHASERS' PROGRESS
Economists polled by Reuters expect an uptick in Thursday's
advance purchasing managers' indexes for France and Germany as
well as for the euro zone as a whole.
Germany's IFO business confidence survey on Friday is also
projected to have risen for the third month in a row.
"The fact that business confidence measures are coming in
more positive is a good sign," Colijn commented.
Commerzbank said its leading indicator for the German
economy reached an all-time high in December after the European
Central Bank's pledge to buy the bonds of troubled economies
eased fears of a break-up of the euro.
"We assume that increasingly more companies are gaining
confidence and viewing business prospects more positively," said
Commerzbank economist Ralph Solveen.
BNP Paribas is also bullish on Germany and is looking for a
marked pick-up in growth.
In addition to the ECB's safety net, the global
manufacturing cycle is pointing up, while a strong labour market
and easy financial conditions are supporting consumption,
economists Evelyn Herrmann and Ken Wattret said in a report.
"Moreover, should the global economy surpass expectations
and euro zone market stress ease further, upside surprises would
be likely to follow. A key issue in this respect would be higher
export growth and confidence triggering a stronger rebound in
investment," they said.
That is exactly what Japan would like to see, too.
To that end, the government of new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
and the Bank of Japan have agreed to set 2 percent inflation as
a new target, supplanting a softer 1 percent 'goal', according
to sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.
They said the BOJ, which meets on Monday and Tuesday, will
also consider making an open-ended commitment to buy assets
until the target is in sight.
FOR AND AGAINST EASING
Credit Suisse's global equity strategists said an easier
monetary policy is justified to cushion the significant fiscal
tightening on which Japan will have to embark before long to
whittle down a government debt that has reached some 220 percent
of national income.
This task is all the more pressing because Japan is moving
towards a current account deficit, which will make it more
reliant on foreign investors to finance its budget shortfall,
Credit Suisse argued.
Trade figures on Thursday will underline the deterioration
in Japan's external accounts, with economists polled by Reuters
forecasting the sixth consecutive monthly deficit.
Nomura reckons the deficit for all of 2012 widened to 6.6
trillion yen ($73.4 billion) from 2.7 trillion in 2011.
Japanese equities have surged in anticipation of a more
aggressive monetary policy stance, but not everyone is happy.
The accompanying slump in the yen has prompted Russia's
deputy central bank governor to warn of a new round of 'currency
wars' and the medium-term risk of running ultra-loose monetary
policies is likely to be a theme of the World Economic Forum in
Davos, which opens on Wednesday.
"I'm pretty worried about the new policies of Japan's newly
elected government," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said last week. "When you think of the surplus of liquidity on
global financial markets, it is fuelled further by a wrong
understanding of central bank policy."