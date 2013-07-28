* Fed, ECB, BOE all expected to keep policy on hold
* Forward guidance on rates to stimulate growth
* U.S. Q2 growth set to halve, monthly jobs growth to dip
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, July 28 Three of the world's leading
central banks are likely to reaffirm their determination this
week to keep a lid on interest rates for a long time to come,
despite signs that their economies are slowly on the mend.
The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank
of England are all expected to repeat or refine their "forward
guidance" that borrowing costs will remain extraordinarily low
as long as growth is sub-par and inflation is not a threat.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's news conference after the U.S.
central bank's policy meeting will come in for particular
scrutiny for fresh clues over the timetable for phasing-out the
Fed's bond buying, running at $85 billion a month.
Bernanke has said the Fed is likely to begin reducing its
purchases later this year - markets have penciled in a September
start - and end them completely in mid-2014, depending on the
economic news flow.
No figures are more important than the monthly employment
data and Friday's report is likely to show the economy added
185,000 jobs in July, just shy of the 200,000 average of the
past nine months, according to economists polled by Reuters.
Joseph Carson, chief economist with AllianceBernstein in New
York, said that pace should be at least sustained in coming
months, as job growth in services was being reinforced by
strength in construction and an improvement in manufacturing.
Second-quarter GDP figures on Wednesday are forecast to show
the economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.0 percent, just half
as fast as in the first quarter, but Carson expects an
acceleration to between 3.0 and 3.25 percent in the second half
of this year and to 3.5 percent in 2014.
Although the recovery has just marked the end of its fourth
year, it looks in many respects as though it is just getting
under way, Carson said.
"We're getting the early-cyclical industries from autos to
housing starting to provide leadership. We're starting to get
the labour markets improving. And we have low inflation, which
is always a feature of the early stages of a cycle," he said.
MANUFACTURING SIGNS
What's more, consumers and companies are in good financial
shape. "Wealth is at an all-time high, leverage is low in the
household sector and businesses are flush with cash," Carson
added.
Carl Riccadonna at Deutsche Bank in New York said the
Institute of Supply Management's monthly survey would be
critical for assessing the economy's momentum and corroborating
recent positive signs from regional manufacturing surveys and,
notably, a growing backlog of orders for durable goods.
"This is an encouraging development, because as unfilled
orders accumulate, businesses tend to become more confident with
respect to hiring, investment and production plans," Riccadonna
said in a note.
Deutsche expects GDP growth to accelerate to a 3.3 percent
pace in the second half of 2013, as fiscal headwinds fade and
housing continues to gather strength.
The euro zone is also hoping for a better end to the year,
after last week's purchasing managers' surveys showed the
economy is bottoming out after six quarters of contraction.
A batch of European sentiment indicators on Tuesday should
confirm the modest improvement.
However, with unemployment forecast to have stayed at a
record high of 12.2 percent in June and inflation expected to
come in below target at 1.6 percent, ECB President Mario Draghi
is likely to reiterate that interest rates will stay at present
or lower levels for an extended period.
Grant Lewis, an economist with Daiwa Capital Markets in
London, does not expect another reduction in the ECB's main
policy rate, already at a record low of 0.5 percent, but said
the balance of risk was skewed towards a cut rather than a rise.
"Remember inflation is incredibly low and the risks are
firmly on the downside," Lewis said. He described last week's
weak bank lending figures for the eurozone as abysmal. "The need
for more stimulus may well materialise."
Of 70 economists polled by Reuters, only a quarter expect
another rate cut. Only one thought the ECB would act this week.
The Bank of England is also expected to remain firmly on
hold - although it might issue another dovish statement - ahead
of its next quarterly inflation report on Aug. 7.
That will provide a peg for new Governor Mark Carney to
spell out, as Bernanke has done, what conditions would have to
be met before the central bank dials back its bond buying and
looks ahead to when record-low interest rates will start to
rise.
The hope is that a pledge that increased borrowing costs are
a long way off will be enough by itself to water the green
shoots of recovery.
"In the first instance they will view forward guidance as
providing more stimulus, whichever intermediate targets they're
going to choose," Lewis said.