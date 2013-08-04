* Mixed data bag as Beijing seeks measured slowdown
* Australia set to cut rates as China-fed mining boom ends
* Bank of England poised to join 'forward guidance' club
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Aug 4 China's monthly data deluge is
likely to confirm that the world's second-largest economy is
still moving down through the gears but is not about to come to
a screeching halt.
Beijing is walking a fine line.
The leadership has underlined its determination to hit this
year's 7.5 percent growth goal by fine-tuning polices to help
industries work more efficiently. But it is willing to accept
some slowdown to wean the economy off credit-driven investment.
These cross currents were reflected in a mixed pair of
manufacturing reports last week. The purchasing managers' survey
conducted by information provider Markit fell, while the one
issued by the government - preferred by many economists - rose.
"At the moment it does feel, if anything, as though things
are getting weaker rather than stabilising," said Stephen Green,
an economist with Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong. "But the
PMI was telling us that China is not collapsing."
Slower wage growth signals a less-vibrant job market, while
vested state interests are stifling small and medium-sized
firms, Green said.
But project approvals have been rising since the spring and
the housing market is steadying. What's more, China's statistics
do a poor job of capturing the services sector and the growth of
business start-ups.
Figures due this week are likely to show little change in
the growth rate of industrial production, investment and retail
sales, while Green said exports may well post another drop.
China's customs authorities are still reversing fictitious
shipments from earlier in the year when firms inflated reported
exports to seize yuan arbitrage opportunities in Hong Kong.
CHINA SNEEZES, AUSTRALIA CATCHES A CHILL
Andy Rothman, a macro strategist for brokers CLSA in
Shanghai, said the economy was not showing signs of either
regaining speed or slowing more sharply. Full-year growth was
likely to be 7.5 percent, down from 7.8 percent in 2012.
"The Party leadership is comfortable with this gradual
deceleration and is focused on longer-term structural reforms,
not on short-term stimulus," he said.
Pessimists zero in on China's galloping credit growth, which
they say has paid for wasteful investments that have added to
industrial overcapacity and will spawn bad loans.
But Rothman points to evidence that the economy is gradually
shifting towards consumption from heavy industry. He said growth
in the tertiary sector, which includes services, retail sales
and real estate and accounts for 45 percent of China's economy,
accelerated in the first half of the year.
The rebalancing drive is sending ripples round the world,
especially in commodity-producing nations that have fed Chinese
industry's hitherto insatiable appetite for raw materials.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates on
Tuesday by a quarter-point to 2.5 percent, according to the
unanimous verdict of economists polled by Reuters, to cushion
the impact of the end of a long China-fuelled boom in mining
investment.
"We believe Tuesday's statement will indicate that, even
with the expected August cut, the Bank has the scope to do more
if needed," economists at Citi in Sydney said in a note.
MARK MARK'S WORDS
Forward guidance on interest rates will also be on the
agenda on Wednesday when the Bank of England (BoE) releases its
latest inflation and growth forecasts.
New Governor Mark Carney is likely to put an early stamp on
his tenure by setting out the economic conditions that will have
to be met before the central bank raises its main policy rate,
now at a record-low 0.5 percent.
Many expect Carney to follow the Federal Reserve and link an
eventual rise in borrowing costs to progress in reducing
unemployment, which is currently 7.8 percent in Britain. But
economists disagree over the rate the BoE should target given
uncertainty over how much slack there is in the economy.
Kevin Daly with Goldman Sachs said if the BoE chose an
unemployment-based threshold, he would favour setting it at 6.5
percent, while Robert Wood with Berenberg Bank said Carney was
likely to opt for a relatively cautious threshold of 7 percent.
"The aim will be to try and keep market interest rate
expectations low to allow the nascent recovery to blossom into
something stronger and more sustainable," Wood said.
In the United States, the recovery has advanced to the stage
where the Federal Reserve is debating when to start scaling
back, or tapering, its bond purchases of $85 billion a month.
Last Friday's employment report for July, showing fewer new
jobs, a shorter average working week and a drop in hourly wages,
pointed to softening momentum in the labour market that would
make the choice facing Fed policy makers a bit more difficult,
said Bruce Kasman, an economist with JP Morgan in New York.
"But fundamentally there's enough strength in this report
and in the broader economy to keep them on track for the
tapering decision which we think they're going to take in
September," Kasman said.