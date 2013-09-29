* U.S. budget stalemate goes down to wire ... again
LONDON, Sept 29 Yet another budget showdown in
Washington and yet another government crisis in Italy herald
more turbulence for a global economy growing well below trend.
On top of these recurrent pitfalls, banks and households in
Europe are still shedding debt, several big emerging economies
are slowing and markets are struggling to decode the Federal
Reserve's policy signals.
No wonder that words like 'modest' and 'moderate' pepper
many of the latest growth outlooks. Yet there is a guarded
confidence at some banks that a recovery, not powerful but
worthy of the name, might finally be within reach.
Credit Suisse, for instance, is pencilling in 3.8 percent
global growth for 2014, up from 3.0 percent this year and
surpassing what it sees as the trend rate of 3.5 percent.
A lessening of fiscal headwinds will be important in
allowing the hoped-for pickup in the United States, said John
Calverley, head of macroeconomic research with Standard
Chartered Bank in Toronto.
"So you should start to see growth moving up well into the
2.5, 3.0 percent range, maybe more, over the next couple of
years," he said. The U.S. economy has expanded at an average
pace of less than 2 percent in the last four quarters.
NO BLINKING IN WASHINGTON YET
But that view could be sorely tested in coming days.
In Washington, a government shutdown from Tuesday drew
nearer after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives
voted to delay Democratic President Barack Obama's landmark
healthcare law for a year as part of an emergency spending bill.
The White House, in its fourth major budget standoff with
Congress since 2011, has vowed to veto the bill.
Congress also needs to raise the federal debt ceiling to
avoid an unprecedented default in mid-October.
The notion that the issuer of the world's main reserve
currency might be unable to meet its obligations is simply
unthinkable for most in the market.
"Our basic view is that we will get through it as we've got
through it time and time again," Jim McCormick, head of asset
allocation research at Barclays, said.
Italy's political instability has also revived concerns
about its stagnant economy. Centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi effectively brought down the government of Prime
Minister Enrico Letta by pulling his ministers out of the
cabinet on Saturday, further delaying agreement on changes
intended to reduce debt and revive growth.
President Giorgio Napolitano signalled that he would like
Letta to try to forge a new coalition rather than call
elections, but the uncertainty risks a further damaging rise in
Italian bond yields, which hit a three-month high on Friday.
"We are paying for our political instability," Labour
Minister Enrico Giovannini said.
CENTRAL BANK SIGNALS
To date bond investors have been largely reassured by the
conditional promise that European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi gave a year ago to buy the bonds of struggling euro
member states if necessary to keep the single currency afloat.
Draghi could use the power of the pulpit to send a message
to Rome's feuding politicians when he holds a news conference
after an ECB meeting in Paris on Wednesday.
With the euro zone economy gathering modest momentum, no
change in interest rates is on the cards.
But the ECB chief is likely to reaffirm his readiness to
provide a new round of cheap, long-term funding if need be to
prevent an unwanted rise in money market interest rates.
Some reckon the ECB could act in December, which is when the
Fed might start to reduce its bond buying from $85 billion a
month.
'Might' is the operative word because markets are no longer
sure how to anticipate the Fed's reactions since the central
bank shocked them by deciding this month not to start
withdrawing monetary stimulus yet.
The Bank of England, and the ECB to a lesser extent, have
also struggled to provide clear 'forward guidance' of how
economic developments might shape their policy thinking.
"The most visible risk at the moment is the learning curve
associated with new central bank procedures. The process of
their learning how to talk to us and our learning how to listen
to them is fraught with risks to financial stability," the
Credit Suisse report said.
With Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke emphasising that his
timetable for reducing stimulus depends on the economy,
investors could start to price in an October start if Friday's
employment report is strong.
The economy is forecast to have added 180,000 non-farm jobs
in September, above the latest three-month average of 148,000.
JAPAN GRASPS THE TAX NETTLE
In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected on Tuesday
to confirm that sales tax will rise in April to 8 percent from 5
percent, the first significant effort in 20 years to rein in the
country's galloping debt.
To cushion the economic blow, Abe is preparing a stimulus
package that will include tax breaks for companies that increase
wages or capital expenditure.
Abe's announcement will follow the Bank of Japan's closely
watched "tankan" business sentiment survey, with economists
polled by Reuters expecting a bullish report.
If they are wrong, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is likely to
redouble his efforts to expand the monetary base and so banish
15 years of deflation, said James Malcolm, a foreign-exchange
strategist with Deutsche Bank in London.
"Disappointing results would almost certainly bring forward
expectations of additional central bank easing," he said in a
note, suggesting that such a move "might even become a live
option" when policy makers conclude their next meeting on
Friday. A more realistic date, however, was the BOJ's Oct. 31
meeting.