LONDON Aug 17 Flashes of illumination rather
than fireworks are expected at this week's annual meeting of top
central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Few predict anything so momentous as the speech by Federal
Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke two years ago that paved the way
for an unprecedented $85 billion per month stimulus plan.
But policymakers will discuss at length their thinking
around the labor markets of major economies at the Aug. 21-23
meeting, perhaps dropping clues about the path for monetary
policy in the months ahead.
The spotlight will be on Janet Yellen, who will speak on
Friday in her first appearance at Jackson Hole as Fed chair.
"I don't think she's going to go anywhere close to monetary
policy," said Stephen Lewis, chief economist at ADM Investor
Services.
"The theme of the meeting is going to be dynamics of the
labor market, which is a subject very close to her heart, and it
is a key question for the Fed as it tries to work out what its
policy should be over the next few months."
Lewis said he expected a speech similar to one given by
Bernanke in March 2012, when he outlined what he thought of the
various indicators of the labor market.
Other speakers include Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda, Central Bank of Brazil Governor Alexandre Antonio
Tombini and Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.
Further policy hints might also come in the form of minutes
from the Fed and BoE's last monetary policy meetings, due to be
published on Wednesday.
"We look for new clues on how the Fed plans to gain greater
control of the Fed funds rate as it tightens policy, while the
system is still swimming in reserves as a result of the three
quantitative easing programmes undertaken," said Victoria
Clarke, economist at Investec.
The BoE minutes will be examined for concrete signs of
dissent among members of the Monetary Policy Committee, after
the Bank last week seemed to push back the prospect of a rate
hike this year.
"With spare capacity being rapidly used up, we expect (MPC
member) Martin Weale to have dissented in favour of a rate hike
this month," said Philip Rush, economist at Nomura.
If the minutes do not reveal the first dissenting vote to
hike rates since July 2011, that would make predictions for a
November rate hike from the BoE a tough ask, added Rush.
PRICE PRESSURES
U.S. inflation figures for July due on Monday will also
flavor the debate about the Fed's monetary policy outlook next
week, with some signs emerging that price pressures are building
slowly as the world's largest economy recovers.
Still, few economists polled by Reuters expect any
surprises.
"We expect inflation data to test monetary policymakers'
resolve before the end of the year, but do not expect that
challenge to begin with the July report," said Brian Jones,
economist at Societe Generale.
Purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) from Europe will also
offer an early look at how the euro zone economy has fared this
month, after data last week showed the region effectively
stagnated in the second quarter.
While a weaker euro and improving credit conditions ought to
boost business activity, the European Central Bank will come
under more pressure to act if the PMIs - which have a good
relationship with economic growth - disappoint.
"If we see any signs of softness, whether through domestic
weakness or growing concerns about the Russia-Ukraine crisis,
then that would really reinvigorate worries about the outlook
for Europe," said James Knightley, economist at ING.
Rising tension in Ukraine last Friday drove major government
bond yields to their lowest level in more than a year, and the
crisis could make for a volatile week ahead for financial
markets.
"Even if the issues today are resolved and there isn't a
shooting war, that ongoing tension between the Ukraine and
Russia puts an underlying bid into the Treasury market," said
Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
