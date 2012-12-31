* Fiscal cliff drama overshadows U.S. ISM, jobs reports
* Worry is over long-term budget, not just short-term hit
* But some see a stronger global economy in 2013
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Dec 30 Out with the old, in with the new
has a fine New Year's ring to it. Unfortunately, the saying does
not apply to the global economy: the uncertainty over U.S.
fiscal policy that dominated the last weeks of 2012 is far from
going away.
That uncertainty, which is causing businesses to draw in
their horns, is likely to be reflected in two important December
indicators this week - the Institute for Supply Management's
manufacturing survey on Wednesday and the jobs report on Friday.
The ISM index probably rose to 50.2 from 49.5 in November,
still well below the second-quarter average of 52.7, while the
economy is expected to have added 145,000 non-farm jobs after a
gain of 146,000 the month before, according to economists polled
by Reuters.
The unemployment rate is likely to have ticked up to 7.8
percent from 7.7 percent. That figure is more important than
ever since the Federal Reserve promised to keep monetary policy
ultra-loose till it drops to 6.5 percent.
Attention is focused on the immediate consequences of a
plunge off the so-called "fiscal cliff" - the combination of tax
rises and spending cuts amounting eventually to $600 billion
that will be phased in from Jan. 1 in the absence of a deal.
The economy would almost certainly relapse into recession
without a solution in the weeks ahead.
Yet economists are also increasingly concerned by the
inability of Democrats and Republicans to compromise and what
that says about the chances of putting America's public finances
on a stable medium-term footing.
"Recent signals from the economy, especially signs of
renewed life in the housing market, suggest that a stronger
recovery may finally be taking hold. But these encouraging
developments could yet be snuffed out by missteps on the fiscal
cliff," according to Nathan Sheets, global head of international
economics at Citi in New York.
"Similarly, a failure to address the government's
longer-term debt-sustainability problems would pose more
long-lived risks for the economy - and for the dollar's role as
the global reserve currency," he said in a report.
LOGICAL STEPS
After meeting congressional leaders on Friday, President
Barack Obama said he was modestly optimistic an eleventh-hour
agreement could be found. But neither side appeared to give much
ground.
Sheets said it was only a slight overstatement to say that,
if entitlement spending is not meaningfully reformed, the
federal debt will eventually become unsustainable almost
regardless of what else is done.
Likewise, higher tax burdens appear unavoidable to maintain
defence spending and anything approaching present levels of
discretionary programmes, he added.
Michael Moran, chief economist at Daiwa Capital Markets in
New York, is also uneasy over the thrust of the cliff talks.
He said the debate over tax reform seems to be about
redistributing income and subsidising favoured sectors more than
about promoting growth.
By the same token, many lawmakers are resisting logical
steps to restrain entitlement spending, such as raising the
eligibility age for Medicare, the government health insurance
scheme for the elderly, or increasing the use of means testing
to determine benefit payments.
"Without meaningful tax and entitlement reform, the
unsustainable fiscal situation of the federal government will
leave a cloud of uncertainty that constrains growth," Moran told
clients.
HEADWINDS AND TAILWINDS
Not everyone is so gloomy, mainly because monetary policy is
extremely easy in most countries and markets have rallied,
loosening financial conditions.
"In the final analysis, the U.S. is in a much better
position to help lead the global recovery in 2013 as many
financial and real economic imbalances have been reduced and
there is plenty of pent-up demand in the private economy to fuel
growth," said Joe Carson, chief U.S. economist at
AllianceBernstein.
In London, Paul Mortimer-Lee with BNP Paribas said global
growth is at, or close to, the bottom of the cycle. Julian
Callow at Barclays Capital reckons that, six years into the
financial crisis, 2013 will finally be the year in which
tailwinds begin to overcome headwinds.
That would be music to the ears of exporters in Asia, who
suffered in 2012 because of sub-par growth in America and the
euro zone's debt and banking troubles.
The European drama is in abeyance for now, although a raft
of purchasing managers' surveys for December is likely to
indicate that several big countries, if not the whole 17-nation
single-currency bloc, probably contracted last quarter.
The first indicator of the year from China, to be released
on Jan. 1, is expected to show that the official purchasing
managers' index for December rose to 51 from 50.6 in November,
according to economists polled by Reuters.
That would suggest the momentum behind China's vast
manufacturing sector will continue to improve in the first
quarter, Peng Wensheng, chief economist at investment bank CICC
in Beijing, said.