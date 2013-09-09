* China set to report fresh signs of stabilisation
* No lasting fix for emerging markets as Fed on course to
taper
* Euro zone still facing fierce headwinds
By Alan Wheatley
LONDON, Sept 8 An expected short-term rebound in
China's slowing economy is unlikely to dispel the gloom that has
engulfed emerging markets and abruptly made them the No. 1 worry
for the global economy.
With the Federal Reserve on course to begin withdrawing its
unprecedented monetary stimulus later this month, a clutch of
big developing economies will remain vulnerable to capital
outflows unless they act decisively to reduce their financing
needs and improve the domestic climate for doing business.
A marked slowdown over the past year in China has added to
the unease dogging emerging markets. China generates more than a
third of global growth and is the biggest export market for
Australia, Japan, Indonesia and South Korea among others.
But Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief emerging markets economist
for Spanish bank BBVA based in Hong Kong, said countries
including India, Brazil and Turkey largely had only themselves
to blame for the recent fierce sell-off in their currencies.
Because of complacency, they failed when times were good to
take the steps needed to rein in their current account deficits.
"China is part of the story because it gave them a more
conducive growth environment, but they have their own issues
independent of China," she said.
Economists at Goldman Sachs agreed. Better Chinese data
would help reduce pressure on different markets, but probably
only temporarily, they said in a report.
CHINA LOOKING UP, FOR NOW
China's purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) for August
suggest that capital spending and industrial output gathered
steam last month in response to government steps to spur
investment and promises to push through reforms.
"Nonetheless, our view remains that the mini-rebound is
likely to be temporary," said Jian Chang, an economist for
Barclays in Hong Kong. Underlying financial vulnerabilities and
overcapacity will weigh on growth in 2014, she said in a note.
Wensheng Peng, with investment bank CICC in Beijing, is
among the economists who recently nudged up their 2013 GDP
growth forecasts. But Peng too doubts the improvement in
aggregate demand that he expects in August's data can be
sustained.
Local government infrastructure spending and the property
sector are crowding out other investment, he said, and the scope
for export growth looks limited given that the United States and
Europe have already strengthened more than many had expected.
After Friday's keenly awaited employment report, this week's
U.S. data slate risks being an anticlimax.
The highlights are August retail sales and the University of
Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for September, which are
unlikely to be decisive for Fed policymakers weighing whether to
reduce their bond buying from $85 billion a month.
The majority of primary dealers polled by Reuters said they
still expected the Fed to start gently tapering its stimulus at
its Sept. 17/18 meeting, perhaps by $15 billion a month, despite
a slower pace of jobs growth in August.
GRUMPY WITH THE FED
Emerging market leaders complained at last week's G20 summit
in Russia that the Fed's plans had been badly communicated and
were rocking their economies.
But Manoj Pradhan, a Morgan Stanley economist in London,
said the market turbulence showed why countries needed to limit
their vulnerability by enacting pro-growth structural reforms.
"While the tapering story is a key trigger of how things
could get a lot worse, part of the burden of responsibility has
shifted on to the shoulders of emerging markets as well," he
said.
In the euro zone, a likely slowdown in industrial output
growth for July will serve as a reminder that even though the
bloc has emerged from recession, the sunlit uplands remain a
distant mirage.
Southern debtor nations face further fiscal austerity, while
the euro zone's banking system has yet to heal, according to
Darren Williams, an economist in London with AllianceBernstein.
"Getting to the above-trend growth that would start bringing
down unemployment rates rapidly and where you would start to see
cyclical improvements in budget deficits - that's tough to
forecast at the moment," Williams said.
Nevertheless, he said the recent outperformance of developed
market PMIs, for the first time in five years, raised the
possibility that a durable economic recovery from the financial
crisis might finally be at hand.
And that would bode well for emerging economies, too.
"It wouldn't solve all the problems for every emerging
market country, but my guess is that it would make life a lot
more straightforward because most of the big ones are still
quite geared into the global trade cycle," Williams said.